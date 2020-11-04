Tree planting continues at Chadron State Park

Prior to getting the planting going this year, Fred McCartney with NFS gave a bit of history of the designated area, noting area firefighters “made a heroic effort right about where we’re standing” during the 2012 fire. “Some of this is still green,” he noted, but a hillside to the west burned very hot more than eight years ago. This same hill, near the basketball and tennis courts of the park, was the main focal point for the planting.

A total 16 scouts, NFS staff and other volunteers including Chadron State Park Superintendent Gregg Galbraith worked to get the Ponderosa Pines planted Friday afternoon, with 400 trees available. “We don’t have to plant every one of them,” McCartney pointed out to the group. “The focus is on quality planting, not quantity. We want to put them in so they’ve got a chance. Life isn’t good for little trees out here. A lot of things want to hurt them, including drought, deer, whatever. We’re going to show you some tricks to give these seedlings a little better chance.”

McCartney further added the trees are planted along one of the traffic-heavy routes of the park, so they would be able to watch their planted trees grow over the years.