Tree planting continues at Chadron State Park

The increase in temperature made not only the downtown Trunk or Treat more enjoyable. It gave local Boy Scout Troop 64 and Cub Scout Pack 204 a great opportunity to plant some trees at Chadron State Park.
The Boy Scouts are most well-known for their efforts in replanting the area of Fort Robinson State Park that was devastated by a 1989 wildfire. Since the completion of the Fort Robinson replanting project in 2014, efforts are more focused on replanting at Chadron State Park. The park had plenty of fire damage as well, with a wildfire in late August of 2012.
Former Scoutmaster Jim Schmitt noted it was Dr. Lou Kleager who got the tree planting program going in 1989. After a series of meetings it was decided to do about 10,000 trees. However, only 600-700 Scouts showed up. The next year saw an increase in trees, but also a dramatic doubling of the number of Scouts who showed up to plant. By the third year, Schmitt said, they were planting 30,000 trees.
But tree planting was just one part of the program, Schmitt said, as they also did fun games and educational pieces. The fort itself was a big draw as well, and they would get kids from eastern Nebraska, Wyoming, Kansas and Colorado coming to help out.
Though the number of Scouts and Leaders remained consistent over the years, Schmitt said the work ethic seemed to wane. The last year saw only about 5,000 trees planted, but in 25 years they planted more than 450,000.
Back then, Schmitt said, they were planting a bare root tree. The trees would take off in the spring, but the hot weather of summer would sap the water from them and there was only about a 20 percent survival rate. Though there were still areas needing trees, Schmitt said it was getting harder to get people into the areas, so 25 years was chosen as a good stopping point.
The Nebraska Environmental Trust, which had given support to the program, stated that support would continue if it was decided to keep the program going. It continued, Schmitt said, though the location changed from Fort Robinson to Chadron State Park. Those first couple years, he noted, there was only about 3,000 trees planted each year. Also, the planting itself was moved from spring to fall, to get more moisture.
In those first years for the Chadron park, the concentration was on the south and west borders. Schmitt said it was disappointing the next spring, as there were no trees coming up where they planted. Tactics were changed to block out a 1' by 2' square area, then clear out the grasses from the space before planting, then surrounding the new tree with wood chips. Schmitt noted the change was successful and he's seen trees popping up.
In 2019, five years after the change in location to Chadron State Park, Nebraska Forest Service is taking it over. Schmitt said he's willing to offer support, but didn't want to be in charge. He further added it's enjoyable to have a good relationship with the state parks in doing this.
Prior to getting the planting going this year, Fred McCartney with NFS gave a bit of history of the designated area, noting area firefighters “made a heroic effort right about where we’re standing” during the 2012 fire. “Some of this is still green,” he noted, but a hillside to the west burned very hot more than eight years ago. This same hill, near the basketball and tennis courts of the park, was the main focal point for the planting.
A total 16 scouts, NFS staff and other volunteers including Chadron State Park Superintendent Gregg Galbraith worked to get the Ponderosa Pines planted Friday afternoon, with 400 trees available. “We don’t have to plant every one of them,” McCartney pointed out to the group. “The focus is on quality planting, not quantity. We want to put them in so they’ve got a chance. Life isn’t good for little trees out here. A lot of things want to hurt them, including drought, deer, whatever. We’re going to show you some tricks to give these seedlings a little better chance.”
McCartney further added the trees are planted along one of the traffic-heavy routes of the park, so they would be able to watch their planted trees grow over the years.
Following a short hike to the planting site, McCartney and Bryce Gerlach with NFS again stressed the importance of finding sites that would give the seedlings the best chance to survive. He pointed out that even though there a fewer trees due to the fire, there are still plenty of native grasses and plants such as chokecherry vines that could sap away any water. But, the fallen trees also serve a purpose of providing shelter for the new. Also, the shaded areas around the old pines means the recent snow did not melt as quickly, providing softer ground for the planting.
Still, McCartney and Gerlach demonstrated how the grasses could easily be scraped off with a shovel to get to bare ground, and the proper depth to plant to give the new trees the best chance to grow.
While a drive through the state park certainly calls to mind the fire that tore through in 2012, the efforts made by the scouts will ensure the hills will again return to green.
