Trees impacted by winter storm

As the wind blew out of the Northeast, the snow began to accumulate on the trunks and branches of our trees. In particular, the evergreens with more surface area collected more of this heavy, wet snow. Many of these trees experienced twisting, bending, and broken branches. Field observations across Morrill, Nebraska revealed most of the trees showing damage on the northeast side. This is important to earmark for tree health and safety.

Some of the damage is not easily seen from the ground, or else may be internal. It will not be evident until later in the year during further storms or when tree tissues can no longer hold together. This can be a big hazard for homes and properties. It is best to contact a certified arborist to have your trees examined. Be proactive in mitigating any potential damage partially broken limbs could cause later on down the road. During the upcoming growing season, it will be important to keep an eye on the health of our trees. Watch for discoloring as they go through the heat of the summer and into the fall. Some damages may not even appear until next year. If you happen to notice a pattern of decline only on the northeast side of your tree, you can certainly consider the potential damage from winter storm Xylia.