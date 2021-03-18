 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trees impacted by winter storm

Trees impacted by winter storm

{{featured_button_text}}
spruce
Courtesy Photo

Winter storm Xylia swept across the Nebraska panhandle, bringing with it close to a foot of snow and heavy moisture. Trees throughout the area were most certainly effected by the freezing rain and rapidly changing weather.

As the wind blew out of the Northeast, the snow began to accumulate on the trunks and branches of our trees. In particular, the evergreens with more surface area collected more of this heavy, wet snow. Many of these trees experienced twisting, bending, and broken branches. Field observations across Morrill, Nebraska revealed most of the trees showing damage on the northeast side. This is important to earmark for tree health and safety.

Some of the damage is not easily seen from the ground, or else may be internal. It will not be evident until later in the year during further storms or when tree tissues can no longer hold together. This can be a big hazard for homes and properties. It is best to contact a certified arborist to have your trees examined. Be proactive in mitigating any potential damage partially broken limbs could cause later on down the road. During the upcoming growing season, it will be important to keep an eye on the health of our trees. Watch for discoloring as they go through the heat of the summer and into the fall. Some damages may not even appear until next year. If you happen to notice a pattern of decline only on the northeast side of your tree, you can certainly consider the potential damage from winter storm Xylia.

For more information, please feel free to contact the Nebraska Forest Service at trees@unl.edu.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second snow emergency announced
News

Second snow emergency announced

  • Updated

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Sunday, March 14, 2 a.m. until Monday, March 15, 10 a.m. and will remain in …

News

Sheriff found guilty of misconduct

  • Updated

According to a ruling by Judge Randin Roland on Thursday, March 4, Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey was found guilty of the Class II misdemean…

Sheriff found guilty of misconduct
News

Sheriff found guilty of misconduct

  • Updated

According to a ruling by Judge Randin Roland on Thursday, March 4, Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey was found guilty of the Class II misdemean…

RHOP participants announced
News

RHOP participants announced

CHADRON – Thirty-three Nebraska high school students have been selected as participants in the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) at Ch…

News

Fur Trade Days set to return

After going on hiatus for a year due to COVID-19, plans are already taking shape for the return of Chadron Fur Trade Days, July 7-11.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News