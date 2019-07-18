World War I was 100 years ago but as Chadron teacher Michael Sandstrom learned recently, it’s impacts were far reaching.
Sandstrom, who is Nebraska’s State History Teacher of the Year, recently took part in a professional development program through National History Day, sponsored by the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum and Library. Eighteen teachers from across the country were selected to travel to Europe this summer to visit WWI cemeteries and major battlefields.
“We forget about World War I,” Sandstrom said. “It’s 100 years ago and it’s still impacting us today.”
The trip drove home the connection of WWI to events like the Cold War and WWII, he said, and why it was such a large influence on things that happened later. In addition, people who live in the WWI war-torn areas today are still affected by it.
“They still pull out of the ground every year thousands of pounds of explosives,” he said. In Belgium, there are even drop boxes for farmers who find WWI-era ordinances.
The primary focus of the trip for the 18 teachers was researching WWI soldiers whose bodies were never returned home, as part of the Silent Hero program. Sandstrom researched three WWI soldiers from Chadron who were killed in action, but all were buried stateside.
“So I chose a young man from Alliance who was 23 when he was killed.”
Corporal William Herman, who had six siblings, is buried at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery. He was born in Palo Alto, Iowa, but lived in Alliance before the war.
“Herman’s family owned and operated a butcher’s market, the Palace Meat Market,” Sandstrom said. He delivered a eulogy for Herman at his gravesite; the information will eventually be available on the National History Day website and on You Tube, he said.
Herman was killed exactly one week before Armistice Day outside Belle Claire, France, trying to take a machine gun nest.
“It was surprising to me how his family found out,” Sandstrom said.
Herman had written three letters to his family dated Oct. 30, which they did not receive until Dec. 3, leading them to believe all was well. The next day, at 3:30 p.m., the war telegram arrived, notifying his family he had died Nov. 4, 1919, at 11 a.m.
“War cuts everything short for people,” said Sandstrom, a new father, adding that the nature of Herman’s death brought the realities of family struggles.