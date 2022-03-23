Trip shines light on European conflict

Earlier this month, members of the Ridgeview Bible Church travelled overseas to help with a mission training school, though some of the group got an up close look at the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Maya Johnson explained the team, in Switzerland, was helping with the Movida mission. Movida has a Bible school in Walzenhausen, she noted, that invites students from Latin America to train for missions.

“Our team helped on the campus,” Johnson said, with tasks such as preparing a field for potato planting and establishing trees. “It’s interesting, because in Switzerland if you own a piece of land you must develop it in some way.”

Some of the team — Johnson included — went to Poland, specifically to Lublin, on an exploratory trip to get to know some contacts who work with the refugees fleeing Ukraine. According to data from the United Nations, 3.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24.

During the trip, Johnson said, they got to know several churches that had opened their doors. The Polish government provides all kinds of help, she added, and there are a lot of volunteers all over. Once a refugee cross the border, he or she gets soup, a SIM card so allow a cell phone to work outside Ukraine and transportation to where they need to go.

“A refugee can travel from the border anywhere in Europe,” Johnson said. From their first crossing, they are able to stay at a shelter for a few days before finding friends or family in Europe they can stay with. Many of them, Johnson said, don’t have any options at all.

Speaking with a Polish pastor, Johnson found one of the biggest issues is many refugees want to stay in Poland. “A lot of the refugees are mothers and wives that left their husbands, so they don’t want to go very far.” Because of this sudden population boom, Poland is seeking funds to build housing to house everyone. Johnson shared a photo of a former office building that had been converted into apartments.

The visiting team asked what they could do, and were sent to the Poland-Ukraine border to pick people up. Johnson said it was more or less peaceful at the border, though it was getting increasingly dangerous on the Ukrainian side because Russians were attacking some of the routes. There was also a strong police presence, as there were heavy rumors of people being trafficked.

Johnson met a man whom they walked to a train station. Along the way, he shared that his house was bombed in 2014, and again in early March. He buried his aunt and left, with no plans to return. Another person, a student by the name of Marina, was in her fifth year of university studying rocket building and was coming to the realization that any physical evidence of her hard work had been destroyed.

On top of this, Johnson said, Marina is also dealing with her church pastor leaving and the congregation dwindling, and leaving her mother and grandmother in Ukraine.

In another experience, they came across an elderly Ukrainian woman crossing a street carrying two suitcases and two trash bags filled with her clothes and other possessions. They bags spilled out in the middle of the street, and the team went to help. They learned the woman planned to stay with her daughter and son-in-law, but he said they didn’t have room for her and told her to find some volunteers. Johnson, who believes there are no accidents, and the other team members were able to get her to people who could help.

Other help the team provided including playing with the children and helping them to keep some of their innocence in these times, and packing trucks with aid boxes.

Johnson was able to provide her translation experience to the trip, as she is fluent in both English and Russian. She explained she was born and grew up in Siberia, and met her husband, Mike, there. They moved to the United States 15 years ago.

Based on what she saw on the trip, Johnson said they have enough hands to help in Poland but finances are struggling. In Ukraine, she added, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pleading for help but many of the cities are cut off. People are living without lights, fuel and sufficient medical supplies, and supporting organizations that can help provide support for these items is important, Johnson said.

There has already been some discussion of doing another trip, she said, but no date has been set.

Also making the trip to Switzerland, and working the land at the Movida campus, was Sam Parker. He explained the majority of the work was in the dirt, setting up land for animals, as well as plenty of plowing and planting.

“A lot of ground had been cleared from trees,” he said, “to get more sunlight to this area. It was kind of on a hillside and there were some dense, forested areas.” Stumps, he noted, were dug out with just hand tools.

“That was pretty crazy. They do things a little differently over there. Unless there was a professional crew come in — which they’re a mission organization so they don’t have a lot of expendable income — they have a lot of machinery but it doesn’t work really well this time of year. Hand crancking, hand winching and digging out stumps is the safest way to do it. It’s time-consuming, but when you have a dozen or so Americans with you, you make good work of it.”

He further noted the Swiss are in the mindset of doing things more conservatively, so any downed trees had to be set aside for firewood or mulched for fertilizer.

Volunteers who were a bit more experienced with animals helped with the livestock, including sheep, turkeys, chickens and rabbits. Parker said the operation might be considered a “hobby farm” here. He pointed out this is a missionary school, and most of the missionary work is not just sitting in an office but actually getting out and doing the hard manual work. There is also the aspect of cultural learning and acceptance, he said, and students who don’t speak one another’s language are often put together to learn how to communicate to get their tasks done.

Students are at the school for only three months at a time, but they are very dedicated to giving their lives to cross-cultural missions, Parker said. The school is something of a testing ground, to help people understand what it means to be out of their own culture.

“They’re grabbing students from Latin America and bringing them to a culture that’s extremely foreign. Switzerland is way different than anywhere in Latin America for the most part. It’s a short period of time, but it gives them the experience of what it’s like to be in another culture.”

Parker has visited Switzerland before, by himself and with his wife, “but it was really cool to be with a large group of people, to work together, to struggle through some things together. It was a highlight for other members of our church to come along and get a real taste of the challenge that it is to be a missionary. We had several people come with us who are thinking about doing cross-cultural missions, asking God if this is something that He would have them do for their lives.

“Also, it’s very special to be with a large group of people where you have nothing in common but Jesus. We can’t communicate, we have different cultures and values, but to be in a group of people from Switzerland, Germany, and all over Central and South America, and have great love and unity for one another, around the Gospel and around Christ was amazing. Even though we can’t communicate well, there’s an instant bond from the time we arrive.”

Travelling to churches in Germany and offering encouragement in this traumatic time was another high point for Parker, and helped him understand the difference in mentality when hearing about the threat of war on this side of the world compared to Europeans who are living with it at their doorstep.

