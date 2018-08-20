Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troop E – Scottsbluff removed four impaired drivers from the road during an extended special enforcement operation in Sheridan County.
The enforcement, which ran from July 1 through Aug. 15, focused on enforcement of drunk or drugged driving. Sheridan County is not listed as a priority county by the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO), but the high rate of alcohol-related fatality crashes has outpaced the rest of the Panhandle region for the last several years.
In addition to removing four impaired drivers from the road, troopers also issued citations for speeding (47), driving under suspension (4), and open container of alcohol (3). The 13 troopers who participated also made eight arrests for drug offenses, arrested five individuals with active warrants, and made three additional felony arrests.
This operation was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $12,650 from NDOT-HSO.