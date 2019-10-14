{{featured_button_text}}
Marijuana bust

Nebraska State Patrol troopers found nearly 70 pounds of marijuana hidden in gift-wrapped boxes Thursday near Grand Island.

 Courtesy photo

GRAND ISLAND | Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California man and seized nearly 70 pounds of marijuana, found hidden inside gift-wrapped boxes, during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Wood River.

At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota 4Runner following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 296. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered a meth pipe and a gram of methamphetamine on the driver’s person.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Troopers then searched the vehicle and found 68 pounds of marijuana hidden inside several large, gift-wrapped boxes. The driver stated the boxes were gifts for a new baby.

The driver, Joseph Hullinger, 56, of Santa Rosa, Calif., was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. Hullinger was lodged in Hall County Jail.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0