Turkeys for Tickets begins

The Chadron Police Department is beginning their Turkeys for Tickets program again this year for 2022. This program allows the police officers to opt to issue a turkey to a motorist instead of a ticket for minor traffic violations. The program focuses on traffic safety, but also provides an officer with a different option of enforcement and the motorist with something that may help them out during the holiday season. The turkey can be used by the recipient or the turkey can be paid forward by the motorist to the next traffic stop by the officer.