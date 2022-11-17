 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Turkeys for Tickets begins

  • 0
p

The Chadron Police Department is beginning their Turkeys for Tickets program again this year for 2022. This program allows the police officers to opt to issue a turkey to a motorist instead of a ticket for minor traffic violations. The program focuses on traffic safety, but also provides an officer with a different option of enforcement and the motorist with something that may help them out during the holiday season. The turkey can be used by the recipient or the turkey can be paid forward by the motorist to the next traffic stop by the officer.

Traditionally, the Thanksgiving holiday marks the beginning of the busy holiday driving period, and continues through the New Year. The Chadron Police are urging the motoring public to adhere to the rules of the road, particularly when drinking and driving are involved. Motorists who consume alcohol should consider an alternative means of transportation. Additionally, remember;

People are also reading…

 • Do not drink and drive, designate a sober driver

• Buckle up and make sure that all vehicle occupants are properly restrained

• Pay attention to the weather and road conditions

• Slow down and obey posted speed limits

• Avoid distractions such as cell phone use

The Chadron Police Department wishes everyone a very happy, healthy and safe holiday season.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Council gets housing update

Council gets housing update

During their Monday night meeting, which was moved back a week due to the mandated power outage in last week’s wind storm, the Chadron City Co…

Wind storm hits Chadron

Wind storm hits Chadron

High winds tore through Chadron Monday, causing damage all across the city and the surrounding area.

Public hears from candidates

Public hears from candidates

The City of Chadron Council Chamber was again host to a final political forum for the 2022 General Election, allowing the public an opportunit…

Fall Feast scheduled for Nov. 13

Immanuel Lutheran Church will host its annual Fabulous Fall Feast on Sunday, November 13 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. This year's meal will have …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News