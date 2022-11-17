Turkeys for Tickets begins

The Chadron Police Department is beginning their Turkeys for Tickets program again this year for 2022. This program allows the police officers to opt to issue a turkey to a motorist instead of a ticket for minor traffic violations. The program focuses on traffic safety, but also provides an officer with a different option of enforcement and the motorist with something that may help them out during the holiday season. The turkey can be used by the recipient or the turkey can be paid forward by the motorist to the next traffic stop by the officer.
Traditionally, the Thanksgiving holiday marks the beginning of the busy holiday driving period, and continues through the New Year. The Chadron Police are urging the motoring public to adhere to the rules of the road, particularly when drinking and driving are involved. Motorists who consume alcohol should consider an alternative means of transportation. Additionally, remember;
• Do not drink and drive, designate a sober driver
• Buckle up and make sure that all vehicle occupants are properly restrained
• Pay attention to the weather and road conditions
• Slow down and obey posted speed limits
• Avoid distractions such as cell phone use
The Chadron Police Department wishes everyone a very happy, healthy and safe holiday season.