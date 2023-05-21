It was a cold, blustery night in February 2003, when 13 men and women met at the Nebraska Public Power District meeting room to discuss the possibility of starting a garden club. As part of her requirements for the completion of the Master Gardeners’ program, Fawn Larsen felt the community would benefit by the establishment of a garden club that could undertake various projects to beautify Chadron, and she wondered if others felt the same. Mary Kienitz agreed to co-chair the project. Twenty years later, the club is still going strong with five of those original members still in attendance, along with fourteen more.

The original members still in attendance are Lue Jensen, Betty Stahl, Ava Hawthorne, and Fawn Larsen and Mary Kienitz. The current membership stands at 19, with the greatest number of members at one time was 30. Every meeting includes a program about a gardening topic of interest, with members taking turns to provide the program.

The first project that the Garden Club supported was to donate to the Cattlemen’s Association after the big snowstorms in 2003. Regular meetings started in May that year. Major projects still being supported by the club are recognizing the Yard of the Month, participating in garden tours, helping with the Dawes County Fair, providing seasonal décor at the four corners of Second and Main, and decorating a Christmas tree as part of the Festival of Trees at the Dawes County Courthouse. Numerous trees have been planted in local parks, and the club initiated a project to invest in new Christmas decorations for the city. As well, the club has made donations to the Dawes County Museum, Chadron Public Library, and the Chadron swimming pool.

Meetings are held on the first Monday of every month except for January. Those interested in attending meetings can contact Mary Kienitz at 432-2437 for further information. Membership is $10 per year and is open to everyone.