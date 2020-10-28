Two additional COVID-related deaths in county

In just over 24 hours since the report of the first death, two additional COVID-related deaths in Dawes County have been reported. The casualties are a male in his 70's and a male in his 80's, and bring the total deaths in the Panhandle to 14. In addition to the three in Dawes County, Box Butte County has reported one and Scotts Bluff County has reported 10.
“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of these two gentlemen. We must take all increased safety measures to protect our most vulnerable populations,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.
Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) reports a total 2,064 positive cases in the Panhandle, with 1,268 recovered and 782 active. Of the positive cases, Dawes County has 256, the third highest in the 12 counties on PPHD's COVID-19 dashboard behind Scotts Bluff's 997 and Box Butte's 304.
In contrast, Sheridan County has the third lowest number of positive cases with 12, following Grant County's 4 and Banner County's five.
There have been 189 recovered cases in Dawes County, with 64 active cases. Four of those are in students at Chadron State College; all 12 employee cases at the college are recovered.
There are still no active cases at Chadron Public Schools, though eight faculty and staff are quarantined.
Though the Panhandle's risk of COVID spread dial continues to tick upward into the High Risk category on a weekly basis, CPS Superintendent Ginger Meyer stated Monday, "We know that the 'risk dial' continues to move in the Panhandle (and all parts of the state). We continue to communicate with Panhandle Public Health on a weekly basis. We discuss our school protocols, data, and community risks. We will continue to work on and monitor our School Community Status. You will notice that it has no correlation with the Panhandle Risk Dial. Our status does not solely rely on their dial.
"If you monitor our CoVid dashboard our cases have lessened. Through contact tracing, done by PPHD, it has been determined that cases have originated outside of the school. This gives us confidence that our Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) are working and are keeping our kids safe. In my opinion, staying in school continues to be the prudent thing to do and one of the safest places for our students. The confirmed cases in our district still remain manageable because we are following our SOP's.
"Wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing, and hand-washing remain our best defensive."
