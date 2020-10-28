Two additional COVID-related deaths in county

Though the Panhandle's risk of COVID spread dial continues to tick upward into the High Risk category on a weekly basis, CPS Superintendent Ginger Meyer stated Monday, "We know that the 'risk dial' continues to move in the Panhandle (and all parts of the state). We continue to communicate with Panhandle Public Health on a weekly basis. We discuss our school protocols, data, and community risks. We will continue to work on and monitor our School Community Status. You will notice that it has no correlation with the Panhandle Risk Dial. Our status does not solely rely on their dial.

"If you monitor our CoVid dashboard our cases have lessened. Through contact tracing, done by PPHD, it has been determined that cases have originated outside of the school. This gives us confidence that our Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) are working and are keeping our kids safe. In my opinion, staying in school continues to be the prudent thing to do and one of the safest places for our students. The confirmed cases in our district still remain manageable because we are following our SOP's.