 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two arrested for meth possession

Two arrested for meth possession

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
police

On Thursday January 7, Officers from the Chadron Police Department and the WING Drug Taskforce executed a search warrant for a residence on the 100 block of Maple Street. During the search, suspected methamphetamine was located.

On Thursday January 21, officers arrested Johncina Bear Robe age 38 and April Thunder Hawk age 39 both of Chadron for possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine a Class IV Felony. They were both transported to the Dawes County Jail for booking and lodging. Bond was set at 10% of $10,000. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Crawford mayor survives recall

After a special election Last Tuesday, Jan. 12, Crawford mayor Connie Shell will remain in office. She is currently about halfway through her …

Police chief to resign in February
News

Police chief to resign in February

Tim Lordino is currently in his 13th year as the police chief of Chadron, one that will also be his last with the city as he tendered his resi…

Chief Lordino tenders resignation
News

Chief Lordino tenders resignation

  • Updated

After serving with the Chadron Police Department for 13 years, Chief of Police Tim Lordino tendered his resignation effective Feb. 10.

Freshmen help feed poor
News

Freshmen help feed poor

Every year St. Patrick’s Catholic Church holds the annual “Pine Bough Bazaar”. They receive donations from area businesses to raffle off at th…

News

Sheriff's case in judge's hands

Though the bench trial against Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey reached a conclusion after less than two days last week, it will still be anot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News