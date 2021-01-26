Two arrested for meth possession

On Thursday January 7, Officers from the Chadron Police Department and the WING Drug Taskforce executed a search warrant for a residence on the 100 block of Maple Street. During the search, suspected methamphetamine was located.
On Thursday January 21, officers arrested Johncina Bear Robe age 38 and April Thunder Hawk age 39 both of Chadron for possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine a Class IV Felony. They were both transported to the Dawes County Jail for booking and lodging. Bond was set at 10% of $10,000.