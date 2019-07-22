{{featured_button_text}}

The Dawes County Coroner responded to two unattended deaths last week, both of which have been determined to be from natural causes.

Marceen Nichols, 58, was found dead in her Chadron residence July 16 at 3:50 a.m., while Dale Stephens, 75, of Crawford died around 8 a.m. July 17 while riding with his wife as they were driving from Crawford to Chadron.

Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug responded to both calls and completed a review of medical history and records and interviewed witnesses, determining both individuals died from natural causes.

