Two families honored with Family Tree Award

She teaches ninth and tenth grade English at Sidney High School and coaches high school girls basketball and middle school track and field.

Burkhiser-Madsen Family

The Burkhiser name is well-known on campus, thanks in part to the name of the Burkhiser Technology Complex which houses classrooms, labs, and faculty offices for Business and Applied Sciences. Temporarily, Burkhiser is also housing Math Science classrooms, labs and faculty offices until construction is complete on the new facility. Burkhiser was built in 1971 and later named in honor of Donald Burkhiser, a long-time Industrial Arts division chair from 1945 to 1973.

Don and his wife, Juanah, had three daughters, Phyllis, Barbara, Judith, and one son, Rich. He was awarded the college’s Distinguished Service Award in 1984.

Barbara earned an Associate of Arts degree from CSC in 1952 in Elementary Education. She died in 1997. She and her husband, J. Larry Lochridge had two children, David and Janet. J. Larry graduated in 1953 with a degree in HPER and Industrial Technology Education. He was a member of the football and track teams, the Industrial Art Guild, and Blue Key Honor Society. He is a retired Clark County School District Counselor. He is remarried and lives in Las Vegas.