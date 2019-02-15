A marriage ministry program titled "The Indestructible Marriage" will be start Feb. 20 at the Hay Springs United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. with a one-time soup, rolls, and dessert meal. Please RSVP to Glenda at 638-7515 or Pat at 308-760-8250. The meal will be followed by the first of eight sessions. The cost is $10 for the entire eight sessions and child care will be provided if needed when requested the day before the session.
Unbreakable...permanent...enduring... Do these words describe your marriage? They can! You and your spouse have the ability to safeguard your marriage and have one that abounds in joy, intimacy, security and pleasure.
The Indestructible Marriage will show you that no matter the quality of your relationship today, you can have a lasting and thriving marriage. In this life changing video series Jimmy Evans, one of America's leading experts on family and marriage relationships, will reveal:
• The perfect role of husbands and wives
• How to overcome communication barriers
• Different kinds of love and why only one will work
• How to be romantic in your spouse's language
• Keys to divorce-proof and affair-proof your marriage
For more information on this inspirational and informative program please contact Glenda at 638-7515 or Pat at 308-760-8250. It is open to all faiths. Invite your friends to attend with you. They will thank you for it!