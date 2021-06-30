Unattended death under investigation

On June 26 at about 9:45 a.m. the Chadron Police Department and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug were contacted to investigate the unattended death of 21-year-old Emily Misner. The Nebraska State Patrol were later contacted to assist in the investigation.

Misner was found by a local contractor, upon entering a small business building where he was doing remodeling work, in downtown Chadron.

After a review of the scene, witness interviews and an initial analysis of physical evidence, the preliminary inquiry led investigators to beleive foul play was not involved in Misner's death.

However, an ongoing investigation continues, including an autopsy, toxicological screening and additional testing ordered by Haug.

Anyone who had contact with Misner in the days prior to her death, or who believes that they may have information regarding this situtation, should contact the Chadron Police Department at 432-0510 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-632-1211.

