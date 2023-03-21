Chadron High School’s head football coaching transition that was announced last week promises to be a smooth one.

Mike Lecher, who has been on the Cardinals’ football coaching staff the past 23 years and has been the head coach the last 17 seasons, said it was time for him to step down. He still likes to coach, isn’t ready to retire and is pleased to have a capable replacement available.

The new head coach, Mike Sandstrom, grew up in the program, played on teams that Lecher coached and has been one of the Cardinals’ assistant coaches the past seven years, gradually assuming more of the “on the field” decisions. He’s elated that “Big Mike” will still be involved.

With Activities Director Rick Barry a go-between, mostly just nodding in approval, the switch came quickly. Even the grapevine was surprised.

“This was the time for a new face/voice for Chadron football,” Lecher said. “I want to still be involved, and both Rick and I agree that Mike will be an excellent head coach. We’re all excited about this new chapter. I taught and coached Mike, he’s worked with me and I have first-hand experience concerning the type of person he is.”

A 1982 graduate of Crawford High School and a 1987 graduate of Chadron State, Lecher had taught and coached in Kansas for 13 years before he returned to Dawes County and joined the Chadron High faculty and staff in 2000.

He immediately was tabbed the Cardinals’ head track coach, and also was an assistant football coach under Dick Stein, who retired at the end of that season after capably filling the job 21 years. Assistant Jay Rhoades was elevated to head coach and Lecher became the defensive coordinator.

When Rhoades resigned in the spring of 2006 to take over as the head grid mentor at Douglas High in Wyoming, Lecher became the Cardinals’ head coach. Lecher also continued as the head track coach until the spring of 2009 and had 27 state meet placewinners during his eight-year tenure.

Lecher’s Chadron High football teams have won 110 games and lost 54 during the past 17 seasons. They’ve won more games than they lost 13 times, while also going 5-5 twice, were undefeated during the regular season five times, won nine district titles and advanced to the state playoffs 13 times.

Only Stein with his 144-71 record through 21 years, coached the Cardinals to more victories. Both have exactly 67% winning records. Lecher’s 11 teams in Kansas also won their share, going 71-32, before he returned to Dawes County, making his career record 181-103.

Lecher is pleased he has been tabbed to help coach eight all-star teams. After his 2021 Cardinals went 9-0 during the regular season, he was the recipient of the Class C-1 Berens Coaching Award given by Huskerland Prep. It goes to coaches who have persisted and had a special season, perhaps better than expected.

Sandstrom, now 33, recalls that when he was a Chadron High freshman in 2004, Lecher was the defensive coordinator. Two years later, Rhoades left and Lecher became the head coach. Sandstrom was a starter in the Cards’ line as a junior and a senior when they went 15-1 during the regular seasons and won a playoff game both times.

Sandstrom, who graduated Summa Cum Laude from Chadron State in the spring of 2013, taught in Colorado a few years before returning to Chadron. As soon as Lecher heard the news, he invited Sandstrom to join the Cardinals’ coaching staff. He didn’t have to ask twice.

Sandstrom said he surmised that someday he might be the Cardinals’ head mentor, but he wasn’t itching for it to happen. The fact that Lecher will continue to help, made last week’s decision more automatic.

“I’m excited to have Coach Lecher’s expertise on staff,” the new head coach said. “He knows everything about the job from his 17 years. Few understand the number of tasks a head coach has, such as budgeting, hiring and evaluating assistants, fundraising and more. He will be valuable in helping me through these types of issues.”

Of course, this is not the first time Michael Sandstrom, who will be the first Chadron High alum to coach the Cardinals’ football team since Rex Jones had the job 1967-71, has made the news. He’s already known as an eminent history teacher, and has been honored several times.

In 2019, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History awarded him its Nebraska History Teacher of the Year honor. In 2021, he received the History Nebraska Excellence Award. The announcement said Sandstrom is someone who “Inspired his students to love history and think critically about many points of view.”

More recently, he’s was named the 2022 Outstanding Teacher in the vast Third District by the Nebraska State Council for the Social Studies. Much of his research and writing that have impressed the selectors has been on developments in the immediate area. Now he’s the head coach of his hometown team.

Can he maintain his high level of teaching while also serving as the Cardinals’ head coach? The short answer seems to be: If anyone can do both, it’s Michael Sandstrom.