A two-day workshop this December in Gordon will provide a hands-on learning experience for producers to learn how to calculate unit cost of production for a cow-calf operation.
Having information to make effective business decisions is important for ranch success. Enterprise analysis and unit cost of production (UCOP) are tools that can help ranchers identify where value is being created on the ranch, where costs are occurring and what changes could be made to improve profit.
For cow-calf producers, UCOP is figured as cost per pound of weaned calf. Knowing what it costs to develop a bred heifer, harvest a ton of hay or put a pound of gain on a stocker or a yearling are valuable information as well for the ranch business manager.
The meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Gordon City Building, 311 North Oak Street in Gordon, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pre-registration is requested one week in advance by contacting the Sheridan County Extension office at 308-327-2312 or emailing jack.arterburn@unl.edu. Cost is $50 per person and covers meals for both days. Payment is due the day of the workshop. Workshop size is limited to 30 people. Contact Aaron Berger at 308-235-3122 with questions about the workshop.
It takes time to set up and calculate a UCOP, but the benefits are: