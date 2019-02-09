The United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte & Dawes Counties is now accepting grant applications from 501(c) 3 non-profit organizations serving Box Butte County or Dawes County for 2018-2019 funding. Applications are available on-line at www.unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com/apply. United Way works in the local community to assist non-profits that promote healthier lives, better education, income stability, provide for and contribute primarily to human care and health needs, operating and serving individuals in the health, welfare, recreation, youth-guidance and/or character building field.
Interested agencies may contact Karen Benzel, United Way Box Butte & Dawes Counties Director at bbc@unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com or by calling (308) 763-8031 for more information.
All completed applications must be submitted to the United Way of Western Ne-braska online portal by 4 pm March 4 for consideration.