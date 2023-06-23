ALLIANCE — The United Way Golf Tournament is set for Tuesday, June 27th at Skyview Golf Course with a noon shotgun start. Skyview Golf Course is an 18-hole championship course located at 2613 CR 57 which is southeast of Alliance in the beautiful rolling Sand Hills. The course measures 6845 yards from the championship tees and 5500 yards from the forward tees

The tournament is a four-person team scramble with an entry fee of $300 per team and includes a tournament gift, green fees and supper. Teams may register online at uwwn.org/golf or at Skyview Golf Course. Cash prizes include $400 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. Several flag prizes will be awarded throughout the tournament.

The tournament is a fundraiser to benefit United Way of Western Nebraska in supporting United Way Community Impact initiatives and providing grants to local nonprofits serving Western Nebraska in the areas of health, education and financial stability. United Way currently supports 27 local nonprofit agencies. For more information about the United Way golf tournament please contact Karen Benzel at 308-763-8031 or kbenzel@uwwn.org.

United Way of Western Nebraska is a nonprofit organization that unites people and resources to build a stronger, healthier and more compassionate community. They support 27 local nonprofit agencies in the areas of education, health and financial stability. They have been reinvesting in Western Nebraska since their inception in 1945. For more information, visit www.uwwn.org.