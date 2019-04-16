Each year, local United Way grant funding is determined by the funds distri-bution committees in Box Butte and Dawes Counties. The United Way funds distribution committees are comprised of local community members and United Way Pacesetter Business representatives. Each county has its own funds distribution committee that interviews all agencies that have applied for United Way funding and the United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties is inviting community members to serve on the funds distribution committees in Box Butte and Dawes Counties.
Funds Distribution committee members represent the public to help ensure donor dollars are designated effectively and recommend monetary levels of support for programs that applied for United Way funding. The level of monetary funding available is based on the funds raised in the 2018-2019 United Way Campaign in each county. The United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County funds distribution committee is scheduled to meet May 9 in Alliance and the United Way of Western Nebraska serving Dawes County funds distribution committee will meet in Chadron May 10. Interested volunteers must be a resident of Box Butte County to serve on the Box Butte County committee or a resident of Dawes County to serve on the Dawes County committee.
To learn more about serving on the funds distribution committee in either Box Butte or Dawes County please call the United Way office at 308-763-8031 or email bbc@unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com.