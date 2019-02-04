The United Way of Western Nebraska serving Dawes County is sponsoring a “Love Your Neighbor” food drive now through Feb. 14 to benefit the local food pan-tries Shepherd’s Pantry and Northwest Community Action Partnership.
Donations of non-perishable food items may be brought to any of the local drop off lo-cations. The locations to drop-off items are Bauerkempers (1080 W. Highway 20), But-ler Ag Equipment (6080 US 20), City of Chadron (234 Main St.) and First National Bank North Platte (315 West 3rd).
United Way works in the local community to Give, Advocate and Volunteer. To learn more about United Way in Dawes County, please call the United Way office at 308-763-8031 or email bbc@unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com.