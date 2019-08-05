The annual United Way of Western Nebraska serving Dawes County “Stuff the Bus” is gearing up to collect new school supplies for area children. Area residents are encouraged to fill the bus with new school supplies for children as they head back to school by dropping off their donation of new schools supplies at First National Bank North Platte, Bauerkempers, Butler Ag, KCSR/KBPY or Walmart beginning Monday, August 5 through Thursday, August 8. On Friday, August 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. KCSR/KBPY will be hosting a BBQ at the school bus which will be parked just east of First National Bank North Platte in Chadron. Anyone who donates new school supplies or monetary donations between 11 am and 1 pm on Friday, August 9 at the bus will receive a free hotdog or hamburger! The supplies are distributed to children in need to help them get started on the right foot and succeed in school.
Monetary donations are welcome and will be used to purchase additional school supplies for kids in Dawes County. Monetary donations may be made online at unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com: click on the red “donate” button, dropped off at the bus or mailed to United Way, P.O. Box 617, Alliance, NE 69301.
For more information about Stuff the Bus or United Way please contact Karen Benzel at 308-763-8031 or bbc@unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com.