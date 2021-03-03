United Way surpasses fundraising goal

ALLIANCE - United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties surpassed their 2020-2021 campaign goal of $90,000 by raising $93,605 exceeding the campaign goal. $84,633.56 was raised in Box Butte County and $8,972.04 was raised in Dawes County. Funds are raised annually through individual donations, corporate donations and United Way special events.

United Way Director Karen Benzel highlighted how important the community is in raising funds for United Way. She noted, “We are grateful for the generous community support and helping United Way raise over $90,000 for the community.

"When we were setting the goal for the upcoming campaign we had no idea what to expect. Businesses and schools had been shut down, it was very difficult to set a fundraising goal as we wanted to be cognizant of the current environment due to the pandemic, but we recognized that the ongoing needs of our partners still existed and in many ways their funding needs increased due to the pandemic.

"We were conscientious all year long and encouraged the community to give what they could and the amazing support we received demonstrates the wonderful community we live in. We were able to raise $93,605 for the community during a pandemic and we are appreciative of every donation to support United Way.”