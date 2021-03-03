United Way surpasses fundraising goal

ALLIANCE - United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties surpassed their 2020-2021 campaign goal of $90,000 by raising $93,605 exceeding the campaign goal. $84,633.56 was raised in Box Butte County and $8,972.04 was raised in Dawes County. Funds are raised annually through individual donations, corporate donations and United Way special events.
United Way Director Karen Benzel highlighted how important the community is in raising funds for United Way. She noted, “We are grateful for the generous community support and helping United Way raise over $90,000 for the community.
"When we were setting the goal for the upcoming campaign we had no idea what to expect. Businesses and schools had been shut down, it was very difficult to set a fundraising goal as we wanted to be cognizant of the current environment due to the pandemic, but we recognized that the ongoing needs of our partners still existed and in many ways their funding needs increased due to the pandemic.
"We were conscientious all year long and encouraged the community to give what they could and the amazing support we received demonstrates the wonderful community we live in. We were able to raise $93,605 for the community during a pandemic and we are appreciative of every donation to support United Way.”
Funds raised are used to support United Way community impact initiatives and local non-profits partner agencies in Box Butte and Dawes Counties. United Way partner agencies apply for funding each year and funding is open to non-profits that focus on financial stability, education and better health.
Funds available are based on the amount raised in each county as Box Butte County funds are utilized for Box Butte County agencies and Dawes County funds raised are used to support Dawes County agencies. Last year, ten non-profits in Box Butte County and three in Dawes County received funds from United Way. Non-profit agencies like East Point Horspice, CAPstone, The Doves Program and Community Table rely on United Way for support.
Current community impact initiatives include the Community Cares Food Box Program, Stuff the Bus, Imagination Library and the Box Butte County Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes.