Farm Credit Services of America has awarded United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties a $1,750 grant to support United Way’s 2019 Day of Caring.
United Way’s Day of Caring is a meal packaging event where about 60 United Way volunteers come together on a single day to package 20,000 meals for food insecure children, youth, families and adults in Box Butte and Dawes Counties. This year’s Day of Caring is scheduled for Oct. 2 at Assumption Arena in Chadron. All 20,000 meals will be packaged in about two hours and then distributed that afternoon to area backpack programs, food pantries and soup kitchens in Alliance, Chadron, Crawford and Hemingford.
For more information about United Way in Box Butte or Dawes County or to volunteer for Day of Caring, please call 308-763-8031 or visit unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com.