LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts held its Nebraska Young Artist Awards on April 5. Among those recognized were Amanda Kittell and Meharit Tewahade of Chadron, both visual arts students.

The Nebraska Young Artist Awards annually recognize 11th grade students from Nebraska who are gifted and talented in the areas of visual art, dance, music, theatre, and film and emerging media arts. These students exemplify the pinnacles of creativity in one of the fine and performing arts.

Fifty-nine students from more than 35 high schools across the state were selected to participate in the special day of activities on Wednesday, April 5 at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 93 students across the state. Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts faculty chose the 59 students who came to Nebraska on April 5 to be recognized.

Honored students and their parents took tours of the arts facilities, attended classes, met faculty and college students and had lunch.

Students selected to participate in the Nebraska Young Artist Awards were asked to nominate the teacher who provided them with the greatest amount of mentoring and support in the development of their special talents. Those teachers also attended.

The day concluded with an awards ceremony. Students received a certificate, as well as a very special original piece of artwork commissioned for this event and created by School of Art, Art History & Design printmaking student Kim Tomlinson.