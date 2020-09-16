UNMC signs agreement for clinical trials

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) has signed a master clinical trial agreement with COVAXX, a subsidiary of United Biomedical (UBI), a recognized leader in antibody diagnostics and vaccine development. The agreement provides a framework for UNMC to conduct clinical trials, using COVAXX-created therapeutics.

“We are excited to partner with COVAXX on the study and testing of vaccines and diagnostics, as we continue to search for ways in which the country can safely recover from the pandemic,” said Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., chancellor of UNMC.

With respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNMC trials will focus preliminarily on conducting Phase I/II human trials in the United States of COVAXX’s UB-612 vaccine.

The COVAXX vaccine is designed to provide both humoral and cellular immune responses. The UBI has a 30-year history of successfully producing more than five billion doses of safe and effective animal vaccines to fight infectious disease.

The vaccine clinical trial agreement between UNMC and COVAXX is the second COVID-19 related partnership in 2020 between the two organizations. In May, UNMC and COVAXX signed a memorandum of understanding that allowed for large-scale, high-quality COVID-19 antibody diagnostic testing and processing.