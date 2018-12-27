Kylen Armstrong and Tricia Goes, of the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District delivered an early Christmas present to the Dawes County Veteran’s Services office just before Christmas, this past December, bearing a bevy of items to donate to the Veteran’s Services veteran’s essentials closet.
To collect the items the UNWNRD asked each of the 15 to 20 attendees of their recent holiday gathering to bring a non-perishable item to donate to the closet. Among the items donated were wool socks, gloves, toothpaste, deodorant, hats, and even dog food.
The veteran’s essential closet, currently tucked away in a back room at the Veteran’s Services offices on Main Street in Chadron, features a wide selection of items which secretary Martha Quay says are free to any veteran in need.
Currently the closet features a variety of items including overalls, household cleaning supplies, clothing, and personal hygiene items like shampoo and shaving cream. There are even some unique items like a shower seat and wheelchairs.
The closet also has items for veteran’s pets including dog and cat food, and a pair of dog beds.
Quay says veterans are welcome to come collect items any time during the office’s regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. The office does close each weekday from noon to 1:00 p.m.
Those wishing to donate items to the closet can contact the office at 308-432-0119.