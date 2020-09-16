UPDATE: Cherry County District Court dismisses one lawsuit against Board of Commissioners, others

The suit was brought against the defendants after they had approved the Conditional Use Permit October 29, 2019. The suit states that the approval of the CUP followed a long process that contained numerous flaws, including improper legal advice from a layperson, incorrect standards and pervasive conflicts of interest.

BSH sought the CUP to develop, on a large and commercial scale, wind turbines throughout Cherry County and the Sandhills.

A lawsuit was filed before the Court on November 29, 2019, which is still pending - and is seeking to vacate the CUP.

This suit is being brought due to the extension that was granted to BSH that was heard by the County Commissioners June 9, 2020. Court documents state that BSH admitted that it has yet to commence development of the CUP and asked four an additional five years to commence development of the CUP and at least an additional one year beyond that to complete the development of the CUP. However, they could not guarantee that it could either start or complete the project within the additional time periods requested.

The 30 page filing said that BSH did not raise, and the Commissioners did not consider the lengthy time frames or the reasons for the request for the extension.