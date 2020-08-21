Update on Chadron public facilities

• Aquatic Center o Is open to the public on modified hours due to staffing levels. Please visit the City website at www.chadron-nebraska.com to find the updated schedules. • Library o Due to the increase in cases the Library has moved back to curb side services only. ▪ This decision was made for the safety of the community and the staff. ▪ This measure is only temporary and will go back to modified hours when the risk factors change. ▪ Contact the library at 308-432-0531 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm to request materials and inquire about online options that are available. • Chadron Municipal Airport o Is still in operation and commercial flights are still being operated by Boutique Air on their normal schedule. o Passengers are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the terminal building. Please contact TSA and/or Boutique for any other specific requirements they might have. • Chadron Public Transportation “Handibus” o Is still operating, however requested rides should be limited to medical appointments and essential shopping for groceries and pharmacy. o We request that individuals notify the dispatcher of any symptoms including cough, fever, difficulty breathing in order for our drivers to be better prepared. • Chadron Police Department o Is limiting access to the police department at this time. Please call the Police Department non-emergency number at 308-432-0510 to schedule an appointment.