Update on Chadron public facilities

The City of Chadron continues to monitor the ongoing outbreak of COVID19 cases within Dawes County. Over the last several days there have been an increasing number of positive and active cases within our area.
After review of the City’s Continuity of Operations Plan we have moved into a more heightened risk level with the number of cases within our County. As such below is a summary of operations at the City:
• Athletic Fields o Use of all Athletic Fields will be in accordance with the Directed Health Measure Phase III Guidance for Sports Activities. • Parks Bathrooms o Parks bathrooms will remain closed for the remainder of the season. • City Hall o Will remain open to the public at this time. This is subject to change based on the number of active cases within our area. We are requesting that appointments be made to conduct any business to limit the exposure to staff and the public. Appointments can be made either by email or telephone. o We are encouraging that anyone that visits City Hall wear a mask to conduct business. City staff will also be wearing masks when business is being conducted with the general public. o To make a utility payment several options are available in addition to the front counter: ▪ Standard USPS Mail • 234 Main St. PO Box 390, Chadron Ne, 69337 ▪ Drop Box Payment • Front entrance of City Hall ▪ Payments Online (Credit/Debit Card) • https://www.chadron-nebraska.com/ ▪ Payments over the Phone (Credit/Debit Card)
• 1-866-233-0912
• Aquatic Center o Is open to the public on modified hours due to staffing levels. Please visit the City website at www.chadron-nebraska.com to find the updated schedules. • Library o Due to the increase in cases the Library has moved back to curb side services only. ▪ This decision was made for the safety of the community and the staff. ▪ This measure is only temporary and will go back to modified hours when the risk factors change. ▪ Contact the library at 308-432-0531 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm to request materials and inquire about online options that are available. • Chadron Municipal Airport o Is still in operation and commercial flights are still being operated by Boutique Air on their normal schedule. o Passengers are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the terminal building. Please contact TSA and/or Boutique for any other specific requirements they might have. • Chadron Public Transportation “Handibus” o Is still operating, however requested rides should be limited to medical appointments and essential shopping for groceries and pharmacy. o We request that individuals notify the dispatcher of any symptoms including cough, fever, difficulty breathing in order for our drivers to be better prepared. • Chadron Police Department o Is limiting access to the police department at this time. Please call the Police Department non-emergency number at 308-432-0510 to schedule an appointment.
While these decisions are never easy, we continue to strive to provide the best quality of service for the residents of our great City. We will continue to provide more updates as this event unfolds during these next two weeks. For general information please contact City Hall at 308432-0505 or visit our website at www.chadron-nebraska.com.
