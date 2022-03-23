Updated system in use at CPD

The time it takes Chadron Police officers to respond to calls and fill out reports has been drastically improved with the addition of a computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system.

Dispatch Supervisor Gale Kittell explained the system had multiple screens, and demonstrated some of the functions they now have available to them, such as sending direct text messages from dispatch to the touchscreen mobile data terminals in officer vehicles. This cuts down on their having to report back and forth across the radio.

There is also a digital map integrated into the CAD, locating where the calls come in. Police Chief Rick Hickstein pointed out these maps are also on the terminals in the vehicles so officers can see where they are.

“Even though we’re a small town,” Hickstein said, “it’s still helpful for new officers and new staff, but also if we have major events.” The vehicles have also been equipped with GPS that’s readable in real time by the new system, allowing dispatchers to see and send which vehicles are closest to an incident.

Kittell also demonstrated how the new system is integrated with the 9-1-1 system, and uses a color-coded map to show from which district a fire call is coming in. For instance, pink represents the Crawford fire district, while yellow represents Chadron. Using this, Hickstein said, dispatchers know who they need to contact on fire calls.

Officers respond to multiple calls throughout any given day, Hickstein said, and with the new terminals in the vehicles they all have access to maps that show just what’s going on and what officers are available. He can also see everything coming through dispatch, including calls for the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office.

When a call comes in, rather than alerting officers via radio dispatchers now send a direct alert to the terminals. With a few quick taps on the touchscreen — which Hickstein emphasized help against officers’ driving distractions — they can put in their times responding to and completing calls as well as any pertinent information.

If an officer wants an incident report, he or she can create it automatically. “It seems trivial, but it’s not,” Hickstein said. Any information already recorded, either by dispatch or the officer, is already populated in the report so it doesn’t have to be entered a second time later. Since the vehicles are also outfitted with printers, the cars have essentially become their offices so they don’t have to return to the station to fill out paperwork.

One thing the city cops do a lot of, Hickstein said, is code enforcement. For instance, if there are several sidewalks that haven’t had snow cleared, officers previously would have to call in their locations multiple times and clog up the radio lines. Now, dispatch can see where their officers are.

“We want our dispatchers to be able to handle any call that comes in without being distracted,” Hickstein said. “We have officers on 24/7. If they’re out running traffic, that ties up a dispatcher that could be handling a 9-1-1 or a fire call. This saves a ton of time.”

Kittell added the process used to involve switching back and forth between taking information and logging it, and often times when he finished a log to note officers were responding, they were already at the scene.

There is one more switch to put in, Hickstein said, which will allow officers to run driver’s licenses and plates from inside their vehicles. “It used to be I’d have to call Gale every time I needed that information.”

The department is also incorporating daily logs, Hickstein said, documenting their time, fuel consumption and mileage for every hour. It’s not as cumbersome as it sounds, he said, and is a good way to keep track of what the officers are doing.

Also added to the department is the Traffic and Criminal Software (TraCS). Incorporated by the Nebraska State Patrol, which allows them to issue electronic citations or warnings from the vehicles. Hickstein further explained the system allows officers to scan in licenses in real time, and it connects to the State of Nebraska system.

Funding for the new system came from the City of Chadron. Hickstein noted the City received some COVID-19 relief dollars, and he requested if they could share some of the money to update the 20-year-old system.

.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0