USDA allowing emergency local haying, grazing

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Dawes/N. Sioux County Farm Service Agency (FSA) office announced Dawes and North Sioux counties are authorized for emergency haying and grazing use of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres due to drought.

Producers who are interested in emergency haying or grazing of CRP acres must request FSA county office approval before starting any haying and grazing activities. Before the request is approved, the producer must also have their conservation plan modified by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) with any emergency haying and grazing provisions.”

CRP emergency grazing is eligible on all practices and at 100 percent of contract acreage. Grazing duration cannot exceed 90 days total within the time period from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, and must be stopped when the minimum grazing height is reached, as established within the CRP conservation plan for the acres.

CRP emergency haying is eligible on all practices and at 100 percent of contract acreage, as long as the stand is in condition to support such activity. Haying is limited to one cutting within the time period from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, and must be removed within 15 calendar days of being baled.