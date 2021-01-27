Utilities theft investigation leads to arrest

On Wednesday January 13, the Chadron Police Department became involved in an investigation of suspected water and sewer theft at a residence in Chadron. The alleged theft of City services occurred over about 18 months after the initial disconnect. A search warrant was obtained and served on Friday January 22, and officers discovered that the water was on inside a house after being disconnected. City officials previously found that the water had been turned back on by tenants or owners of the property the prior week.

City officials determined that by use of a device, the property owner or tenant turned the water back on without consent of the city multiple times over the eighteen-month period. A City water meter and two metal tools used to turn water valves, along with suspected drug paraphernalia, were seized pursuant to the search warrants.

Officers arrested Charles R. Canaday Jr., 40, of Chadron on two outstanding arrest warrants out of Dawes County. Bond was set on Canaday at 10% of 250,000 on a Fugitive from Justice warrant and no bond was set on a violation of probation (possession of a controlled substance). Canaday was transported to the Dawes County Jail for booking and lodging. Charges for Canaday are pending for theft of utility services and possession of a controlled substance.

Citations were issued to Del C. Canaday, 33, and Gage W. Canaday, 30, both of Chadron, for theft of utility services, a Class III Misdeanor. The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, The WING Drug Task Force and the City of Chadron Water Department.

