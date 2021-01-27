Utility approved for consolidation, rate increase

“Our customers expect safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service in our growing system. To meet those expectations, we have invested, and will continue to invest, in our infrastructure, which features a robust pipeline safety program,” said Kevin Jarosz, vice president of natural gas operations for Black Hills Energy in Nebraska. “This change in our service rates enables us to continue our investments and allows us to meet the needs of our thriving Nebraska communities.”

Black Hills Energy’s proposed rates were implemented, subject to refund, on September 1, 2020. The final rates for Black Hills Energy as now approved by the NPSC will become effective on March 1, 2021. As approved, the typical residential customer bill is estimated to increase by $4.02 per month, based on an average monthly usage of 58 therms. The increase for commercial customers will vary, based on rate class and usage.

As a final component of the company’s 2020 general rate review application, Black Hills Energy will give a refund to its residential and commercial customers in Nebraska. Any residential or commercial customer of Black Hills Energy who received tariff service during the interim rate period of September 1 through February 28 will receive an interim-rate refund. The refund, once approved by the Commission in the coming months, will appear as a credit on the customer’s monthly bill.