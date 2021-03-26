 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VA offers walk in vaccine clinics

VA offers walk in vaccine clinics

{{featured_button_text}}
va

FORT MEADE, S.D. - The VA Black Hills Health Care System is hosting a convenient Saturday Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. The event takes place on Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Meade Campus and Rapid City VA Clinic. Vaccines will be available on a first come, first serve basis and individuals are required to stay for a 15-minute observation period after the vaccination. Veterans who are already scheduled can arrive at their appointment time.

 The vaccine being administered is the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. Information about the Moderna vaccine can be found at www.cdc.gov.

 On March 24, the President signed the SAVE LIVES Act which expands VA's authority to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. The law allows the VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to more Veterans, some spouses and caregivers of Veterans. Individuals eligible under the new law may walk in to either location to receive their vaccine. To determine eligibility, information on the Veterans branch of service, date and type of separation, and social security number are required. To ease the process on Saturday, information may be completed in advance and brought to the clinic. Complete the form here SAVE LIVES Vaccination Worksheet. Veterans already enrolled in VA Black Hills Health Care System do not need to complete additional information.

Veterans and their family spouses and/or caregivers can sign up with the Keep Me Informed form on VA.gov to get regular updates about COVID-19 vaccines at VA: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stayinformed

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Students chosen for Girls State

Cassidy Nesheim and Jackson Smith have been selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State June 7-12. This year's program…

Six city manager candidates remain
News

Six city manager candidates remain

The pool of applicants for the position of Chadron City Manager has once again shrunk, from 11 to six, following a special city council meetin…

News

Chadron man killed in accident

RAVENNA — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is invetigating  a two-vehicle crash Friday morning that left a Chadron man dead and several oth…

News

Chadron Middle School Honor Roll

The middle school recently released their third quarter Honor Roll and Honorable Mention lists. Students who earned Honor Roll places have a G…

RHOP participants announced
News

RHOP participants announced

  • Updated

CHADRON – Thirty-three Nebraska high school students have been selected as participants in the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) at Ch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News