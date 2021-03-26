VA offers walk in vaccine clinics

FORT MEADE, S.D. - The VA Black Hills Health Care System is hosting a convenient Saturday Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. The event takes place on Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Meade Campus and Rapid City VA Clinic. Vaccines will be available on a first come, first serve basis and individuals are required to stay for a 15-minute observation period after the vaccination. Veterans who are already scheduled can arrive at their appointment time.

The vaccine being administered is the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. Information about the Moderna vaccine can be found at www.cdc.gov.

On March 24, the President signed the SAVE LIVES Act which expands VA's authority to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. The law allows the VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to more Veterans, some spouses and caregivers of Veterans. Individuals eligible under the new law may walk in to either location to receive their vaccine. To determine eligibility, information on the Veterans branch of service, date and type of separation, and social security number are required. To ease the process on Saturday, information may be completed in advance and brought to the clinic. Complete the form here SAVE LIVES Vaccination Worksheet. Veterans already enrolled in VA Black Hills Health Care System do not need to complete additional information.

Veterans and their family spouses and/or caregivers can sign up with the Keep Me Informed form on VA.gov to get regular updates about COVID-19 vaccines at VA: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stayinformed