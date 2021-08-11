Vaccination clinic at high school Monday

Western Community Health Resources (WCHR) will host a vaccination clinic on Monday, August 16th from 1-3pm in the Chadron High School Commons. The State required vaccinations for incoming Kindergarten and 7th grade students will be available. Your child MUST have all required vaccinations prior to the first day of school. WCHR will also offer the optional Covid vaccine to students who are 12 years old and older. A parent/guardian must be present to sign consent forms.