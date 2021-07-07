Vail named Heritage Hero

CRAWFORD – Preserving history for future generations takes an understanding of the past and a vision for the future. In Crawford, Charlene Vail, a volunteer at the Crawford Historical Museum, possesses both of those qualities.

Vail was recently presented with a Heritage Hero certificate and pin from History Nebraska for her efforts to keep the town’s history alive and accessible.

“Charlene has worked tirelessly to keep the museum open,” wrote fellow volunteer Carol Foster in her nomination of Vail for the award. “Charlene knows the importance of keeping objects for family history, and she wants to save this town’s and Fort Robinson’s history. It is hard to put into words what a big project this has been for her.”

Vail was presented with the Heritage Hero Award June 29 at the museum by History Nebraska board member and former State Senator Bob Wickersham. Vail’s contribution to local preservation efforts are also a contribution to the state, he said.