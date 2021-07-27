Vance Retzlaff

CHADRON | Vance Retzlaff, 63, of Chadron, passed away in an accident near Hemingford on Friday, July 16, 2021.

He was born September 23, 1957 in Rushville, NE, to Robert and Lois (Evans) Retzlaff.

Many know Vance from Ag Repair, his father's tractor repair business, where he worked with Verlin and Bob. He was a diesel/tractor mechanic and went on to operate his own shop after his father retired. In addition to being a talented mechanic, Vance was an avid motorcycle rider who started riding at a young age. He participated in numerous enduro and motocross races as a young man. He never missed a Sturgis Rally and often toured the country on his bike with Donna. Donna and Vance had many adventures together over the years, including being chased by buffalo in Custer State Park and hiking Crazy Horse with Danielle, Josh, and their families. Vance was fiercely loyal to those in his inner circle and was always available to help a family member in need.