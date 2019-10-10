Taking classes in a variety of subjects while a student at Chadron State College has helped CSC alumna Fawn Dellit in her career as an independent business woman in Texas.
Dellit graduated in 2005 with a degree in Industrial Technology Graphic Design. Her business, F. Dellit Designs in Houston, is a floral studio specializing in wedding and event design. She opened the business in 2013 after working for several other small business owners.
“It was a dream of mine to have my own studio,” Dellit said. “I love being in the wedding industry and working with brides and grooms on one of the most important days of their lives.”
Starting a business wasn’t on Dellit’s mind when she came to Chadron State from her hometown of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a scholarship to play women’s basketball. A point guard, she was named outstanding defensive player in her senior year.
“Having that group and team support while going through school was priceless,” she said.
Dellit initially wanted to be a graphic designer, but decided to major in Industrial Technology because she didn’t really want a degree in fine arts.
“Getting the degrees I got put more emphasis on digital art, which is what interested me at the time,” she said. “I took a wide range of classes, from business classes to technology, and art classes.”
The graphic design training Dellit received at CSC now plays an important role in her business.
“I use my graphic design degree every day,” she said. “We create a visual mood board for every couple and do all of our own marketing material. Our business cards, print ads, and websites were all done in-house.”
The classes in other subjects have also proved valuable, Dellit said.
“I use skills I learned from all of those classes every day,” she said. “Being a business owner, you have to wear several different hats. Some days I’m doing accounting and making business decisions, and others I’m hands-on and using my art skills to be creative.”
While students just entering college face daunting pressure to choose a major immediately, Dellit believes in the value of exploring different options.
“Limiting yourself to a particular field of study is going to make it much harder to find a job after graduation,” she said. “Explore while you have a chance. Figure out what you like and don’t like. There are so many unique and cool elective classes offered by CSC. Explore as many as possible; you may find a new passion.”
Even if taking a variety of classes doesn’t lead to a specific educational goal, it can be beneficial in unexpected ways, Dellit said.
“It might just take that one class for the light bulb to go off,” she said. “Or, like me, you will end up doing something totally different, but still have the skills you gained from a variety of classes to use to your advantage.”
And, while a college degree can provide a good platform for starting a business, it’s also important to continue learning after graduation, according to Dellit.
“A degree can provide you with some of the basic tools and knowledge that owning a business requires,” she said. “Then it’s all about learning on the fly and taking additional courses after graduation. Never stop learning.”