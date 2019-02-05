VA Black Hills Health Care System (BHHCS) is seeking entries for its annual creative arts competition. This is an opportunity for veterans to demonstrate their skills in visual arts, creative writing, and performing arts.
Veterans enrolled at VA BHHCS or a resident in a state veteran’s home are eligible to compete. The art must have been created after April 1, 2018, with an exception for Military Combat Experience entries. All submissions must be received by the Feb. 15 deadline to compete in the Fort Meade show or by Feb. 28 to compete in the Hot Springs show.
The public is invited to view the entries at two shows March 6 in Building 145, Class-room 108 from 1-4 p.m. at the Fort Meade VA and on March 13 in the Domiciliary Audi-torium from 1-4 p.m. at the Hot Springs VA.
The competition includes 51 categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are 100 categories in the performing arts division including all aspects of music, dance, drama, and creative writing. A panel of local artists will judge entries based on creativity, skill, originality, and overall presentation. Select winners at the local level are invited to compete at the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.
The purpose of the National Veterans Creative Arts competition is to recognize Veterans for their creative and artistic ability and to demonstrate the therapeutic benefits of the arts.