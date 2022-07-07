Veterans biking coast-to-coast pass through

This last week, five individuals passed through Nebraska on their bicycles, travelling from Washington, D.C. as they make their way to Olympic Park, Washington. Among them was Richard Rivadeneira, a Marine who served from 1993-2018 with a tour in Fallujah, Iraq and two tours in Afghanistan — one in Marjah and one in Kandahar.

Rivadeneira, who was born and raised in Simi Valley, Calif. but who made his home in Valencia, said this ride is part of his journey with Post-Traumatic Growth. While Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is well-known, he said, very few people are aware of Post-Traumatic Growth. He explained the concept behind it is one of “whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, turning struggles into strength.”

He is riding with Warrior Expeditions, a non-profit organization that helps combat veterans, allowing them the opportunity to re-integrate back into civilian life. The rides are not quick, he said. They take time.

The bike ride is the newest addition for Warrior Expeditions, which started off with hiking. The founder, Sean Gobin, hiked the Appalachian Trail to “walk off the war.” Realizing how therapeutic it was and how beneficial outdoor therapy is, the program expanded to canoeing and cycling.

Rivadeneira chose cycling because he has a passion for it, and he enjoys pushing himself mentally and physically. He also felt it was the best way to see the country coast-to-coast, going 10 miles per hour and visiting small-town America.

Rivadeneira began his ride on June 1 at the reflecting pool of the U.S. Capitol, along with other cyclists Michael Buckley, Jared Sainato, David Davila and Carlos Monterroza. However, they are not riding as a set group as each veteran’s journey is different.

Though the days run together, Rivadeneira has been keeping a journal every night to remember all the towns he’s been through and people he’s met. The biggest takeaway for him has been how amazing, hospitable and kind people are, and how they’re willing to offer a hand. People have offered their homes for him to stay the night; his overnight rest stops also include hotels and camping.

One of the most impressive things for him has been how small-town America honors their fallen, something he’s seen consistently in any given town he’s come across. The ride itself has been incredibly therapeutic for him, as it provides a solitude for him and time to reflect.

It’s not just small town visits on the ride, Rivadeneira is following the Great American Rail Trail system — most recently the Cowboy Trail — and has gone through some more metropolitan areas including Pittsburgh, Chicago and Omaha. His trip that saw his arrival in Chadron the afternoon of July 1 actually began the morning of the same day in Valentine.

If he happens to get a flat, Rivadeneira is equipped to make repairs. If the chain on his bike breaks, knowing how incredibly kind everyone has been so far he knows someone would stop to help him.

This has already been an amazing journey, Rivadeneira said, noting his “success is in the momentum, not to get too comfortable in one place because then I may not want to leave. Just forward my mail here and call it home.”

Though in Chadron only a day before continuing onward, Rivadeneira’s visit to the town is a strong reminder of the impact small towns and cities can have on a person.

“It’s been an amazing journey so far,” he said. “I’ve met some of the best people, some of the nicest people.”