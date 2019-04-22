Military service is valuable to the nation and in return VA health care enrollment provides a lifetime of valuable benefits to eligible Veterans and their families.
VA Black Hills Health Care System will host a Veterans Health Care Enrollment Fair on April 30 from 3-7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 12, 123 Bordeaux St, Chadron. Individuals who have served in the military but have never received VA health care or have become disconnected with VA health care may wish to attend to learn more. For most Veterans, entry into the VA health care system begins with a simple application and documentation of service and income. Veterans should bring their DD 214 and 2018 annual household income.
VA health care features no enrollment fees, monthly premiums, coinsurance fees or deductibles, and low or no medication co-pays with a $700 yearly cap on prescription medications. VA health care benefits are also flexible in they can be co-managed with health insurance plans and Veterans can seek treatment at over 1,000 sites of care across the nation, including VA Black Hills Health Care System medical centers or community-based clinics.
The fair is a walk-in event with informational presentations given throughout the event. A light supper will be served at 5 p.m. Veterans who applied for benefits earlier in life and were deemed not eligible may now be eligible due to changes in the benefits program or changing personal situation and are encouraged to reapply.