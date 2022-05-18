Veterans participate in Memorial Flight

Last Thursday, 10 local veterans received a patriotic sendoff from Chadron as they headed toward Scottsbluff to pick up another four of their military brethren. All 14 service members, along with their Guardians, were part of the 13th Veterans Memorial Flight to Washington, DC.

Along their way out of Chadron, the veterans were met by residents, many of them holding flags, as well as large flag suspended from the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department ladder truck and overhanging Highway 20.

Veterans travelling from Chadron include: Dale Engelhaupt, Navy; Lyle McKinnon, National Guard; and Joseph Pace, Sr. and Phillip Lockwood, Army.

From Marsland is Lawrence Tollman, Army.

From Hay Springs is Louis Carlson, Army.

From Alliance are: Delphie Montanez and Robert Dickenson, Army; Dennis Clark, Air Force; and Mike Hulquist, Navy.

Prior to the 10 leaving the city, they were recognized during a ceremony at The American Legion Post No. 12.

Also during the ceremony, Lockwood, Carlson, McKinnon and Pace received handmade Quilts of Valor, and pillowcases from Hemingford American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9.

Kathy Dye with Panhandle Blocks Quilts of Valor explained the quilts are presented to veterans and service members to honor them and show appreciation for their service. The group has presented more than 600 quilts in the Panhandle.

Dye also commented on the different parts of the quilt. The top, with its different shapes and designs, represent the different individuals and communities that are grateful for the services of the veterans. The inside padding can’t be seen but still provides comfort. The back provides support and strength, as veterans do the country. It’s all held together with stitches, Dye said, all of which represent the thoughts, prayers, gratitude and even tears.

Two donations of $500 each were also presented, one from the Rushville American Legion No. 161 and the Alliance Legion Riders, Chapter No. 43

Joining the 10 in Scottsbluff were: Frank Kenzy, Scottsbluff, Marines; Galen Seip, Scottsbluff, Navy; Curtis Ernst, Gering, Army; and Ronald Rahmig, Gering, Navy.

Following is some histories on the local veterans joining this year’s Honor Flight, many written in their own words.

Louis Carlson

I was drafted and was then told if I enlisted for three years I could choose my work area. I went to basics in Ft. Knox, Kentucky in Oct. 1972 then to Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri for AIT (Advanced Individual Training). In March of 1973 I was assigned to the 249th Engineer Battalion in Karslruhe, West Germany . While there I worked construction in various places in Germany. My wife Glenda joined me in Germany and was a secretary for a colonel at the 507th Engineer Battalion.

In March of 1975 I was transferred to Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, to the 78th Engineer Battalion. In October of 1975 I was honorably discharged and returned to the Hay Springs area.

Dennis Clark

I enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 28th 1969 and went to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas for six weeks of basic training. After basic training I was sent to Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois (near Champaign ) . There I went to school for Parachute Rigging School. While there we learned to pack parachutes for personal deployment, Cargo and Jet Fighter Planes. After the training I was promoted to Airman ( E-2 ).

In April of 1970 I was assign to the 6511th Test Group NAF, El Centro, CA.

Although I was not on this base at the time, this is where they packed and test the parachutes for the Apollo 11 capsule. During my time here I was promoted to Sgt. ( E-4) and got my Federal Parachute Riggers License.

In June of 1971 I got my orders for the 376 FMS ( Field Maintenance Squadron ) Kadana Air Base Okinawa. While there we serviced the parachute for the Fighters, Air Refueling

and Reconnaissance Planes in support of the Vietnam War. Also there were a few of the

SR-71 Planes stationed there. In Dec. 1972 I received orders to the 704 TASSQ ( Tactical

Air Support Squadron ) at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, SC. I Arrived there in Feb. 1973. I spent the last 8 months on this base and was discharged as an Sgt. (E-4) on Sept. 28 1973.

Robert Dickenson

I enlisted in the Army June 6, 1969 and was discharged January 17, 1972. I attended basic training at Fort Campbell Kentucky and AIT at Fort Lee Virginia and in Atlanta Georgia. I served in Vietnam from March 1970 to February 1971.

While in Vietnam I celebrated my first wedding anniversary.

While in Vietnam I worked with a Korean stevedore company in charge of payments for the loading and unloading of ships at the port city of Quin Nhon. After returning to the states I finished my time in the Army at Fort Lee Virginia working with the Quartermaster School.

Dale Engelhaupt

My service began in February, 1968. After extensive training, my first sea duty station was on a destroyer, USS DAMATO, DD-871, out of Norfolk, VA. We made a Mediterranean cruise in early 1971. We visited Gibraltar, Italy, France, Spain, Greece and Turkey. Upon my return to the states, I transferred to the west coast.

After more extensive training at Treasure Island, CA, I was assigned to the destroyer escort, USS ROARK, DE-1053, stationed in San Diego, CA. While on the ship, we made a Western Pacific cruise in 1973. We visited Hawaii, Midway Island, Guam, Hong Kong and the Philippines. We spent some time in the Tonkin Gulf off the coast of Vietnam. We returned back to San Diego on Christmas Eve day. My final duty station was at the Naval Training Center in San Diego as an Electonics Instructor. I was discharged on June 1, 1976. We (my wife, Terry, our three kids, Kim, Bill, and Dan and I) returned home to Nebraska.

My time in the service was a very important time in my life. I learned many things about myself, my family, my friends and the world around us.

Curtis Ernst

I just arrived to Oakland CA.

I was asked a few questions.

"Do you like guns?" I responded "Well, ya, I guess so, I don't have a gun and I've never really hunted or shot guns, but ya guns are ok".

"Do you like to camp"? “Umm, well , lets see umm, I really didn't do much camping in the past, but sure

ya, I think camping is fine.”

I didn't know why they were so interested in what I liked to do. Later I found out.

I was assigned to infantry.

If I had only told the truth, I could have been a cook, with a roof over my head and had 3 square meals a day!

Curtis was with the 19th Light Infantry, Chu Lang, Vietnam.

Mike Hulquist

I was in the Navy from 1970 thru 1974 during the Vietnam War. I was stationed at Miramar Naval Airstation at San Diego and home of Top Gun. I was a jet engine mechanic and worked on F-8 Crusader fighter planes. Ours was a training squadron training pilots to fly, take off and land on aircraft carriers and gunnery training.

I always have to laugh, as I sailed on 3 different carriers ( USS Midway, USS America, & USS Enterprize) on two different oceans and never visited a foreign port. We only went out to train the pilots to land and take off from the flight decks for a few weeks at a time. I worked on the flight deck as a trouble shooter during launch and recovery operations. Needless to say it was an exciting job for a young 20 year old.

Frank Kenzy

Frank Kenzy and his cousin Curtis Kenzy joined the Marines together on the buddy system. He won the battle but lost the war.

He punched a hole in his arm, got blood poisoning and ended up in the hospital. He didn't get to see his cousin again before he went overseas. Frank was in Twenty Nine Palms, CA when an opening came up for heavy equipment operator. He applied for the position and got it. The Lieutenant over the platoon wanted him to stay but Frank knew the position he applied for would help him when he got out of the Marines so he took it.

He went to Okinawa and was stationed at Camp Hansen.

While there he caught a ride with a buddy on a motorcycle. They were hit head on by a small cab. He was going the equivalent of 120 miles per hour. Both made it out alive but Frank got staff infection and had a broken femur. He was sent back to the States and transferred to the VA in Denver where they wanted to amputate his leg. They told him he would never walk again but he said "the good Lord has plans for me" and wouldn't let them amputate.

He said that when he was in Japan a ride from Gotemba to Mount Fuji was 25 yen, equivalent to 8 cents.

Phil Lockwood

One memory of my service was of an incident while attending Officer Candidate School (OCS). The military is a stickler for rules and appearance and OCS was even more strict. One morning for early formation, our squad was called to attention by the 1st Lieutenant. He briefly scrutinized each soldier before me but stopped in front of me and leaned forward looking at the brass on my collar. “Lockwood, what’s that?” he said pointing to my insignia. I looked down at my brass, came back to attention and shouted “Sir, Green Goo, Sir!” My buddies near me muffled laughs and out of the corner of my eye I could see the 1st Lieutenant barely crack a smile. The 1st Lieutenant barked to the squad, ‘Give me 10.” As I started to move toward the ground, the 1st Lieutenant said, “not you Lockwood.” However, I decided to join my squad members for the 10 push-ups. Solders stand together or in this case do push -ups together.

I was two months in a miliary hospital in the US. Once I returned to active duty, I was stationed in Germany. Upon completion of my tour and returning to the US by military transport, we travelled from Germany to Spain where we stopped for a few hours’ layover and to change planes. To my surprise -- and totally unexpected, a nurse who cared for me while injured was also at the airport hangar heading to Germany. We recognized each other and spent the layover talking about our experiences. I thanked her for the care that helped with my recovery. I told her how grateful I was that she was serving in the military.

Lyle McKinnon

Lyle Mckinnon enlisted in the National Guard in December 1973. He went to Fort Ord, California for Basic Training.

Fort Ord is closed now. He then went to Fort Sill, Oklahoma for Advance Individual Training and was trained on M-109 Howitzer.

He was with BTRY C 1 BN-168th FA in Chadron. He trained at Camp Guernsy, WY, Fort Carson, CO, Col Camp Ripley, MN and Fort Riley, KS.

He went to Germany in February of 1985 with BTRY A 5-29 FA from Ft. Carson, CO. He retired in December 1994/

Delphie Montanez

Delphie joined the Army in August of 1966. His basic training was at Fort Benning, Georgia. He then went to Fort Leonardwood, Missouri for heavy equipment training. In December he was sent to Republic of South Vietnam, Bien Hoa Army Base. He then went to Ankhe in Northern Highlands to 1st Logistical Command.

He worked at various jobs in heavy equipment, loading, unloading convoys and working at the fuel dump.

On his second tour, he was assigned to the 173 Airborne Divisionat LZ English, running heavy equipment, Class 1 Yard Fuel Dump. He served 20 months in Vietnam.

Joseph Pace, Sr.

Joe Pace, Sr. entered the U.S. Army in November 1966. I went to Basic training at Ft. Bliss, Texas. He went to Mechanic School

and then became a driver. He was licensedor everything from a 1/4 Jeep to 38 passenger bus to a 50 ton recover truck.

He went to Vietnam and was a TDY driver and traveled most of the time. He was discharged in August 1969.

Ronald Rahmig

My dates of service were with the US Navy from February 1965 through January 1969. I was a Machinist Mate down in the engine room of my ships I was stationed on.

I was on an ammunition ship, USS Pyro AE-24, one time we were off the coast of Vietnam by about a mile shooting at the enemy. Normally, our limit was supposed to be a 5-mile limit, but the captain gave orders to move closer. We were told if we took a direct hit, it would have decimated an 18 mile radius.

Our job was to use fast gear and winches to pass supplies, from ammunition to food, between other ships. Replenishing ships out at sea whenever they needed it was mostly what we did. Bombs started from 250-500 lbs up to 1,000-5,000 lbs. Rockets, also called hot water heaters, fit under the wings of an airplane, sometimes 6 on each side. Ammunition for guns. We usually had 2-3 cargo nets going back and forth being loaded and unloaded up and down the deck. Ships that we supplied were aircraft carriers, destroyers, cruisers, and guided missile cruisers. Cruisers and destroyers were faster units for

Galen Seip

Entered the Navy Feb 9, 1970, attended Boot camp at San Diego, then Mechanical & Electrical School at NATC Memphis, Tennesee for 5 months. Transfered to permanent duty at NAS Kingsville, TX

for 3 1/2 years.

During that time I worked on Ground Support Equipment, used on decks of carriers to maintain the flight operations. I specialized in the Gas Turbine Compressors used to Air Start the Jet Aircraft. I became a civilian again on Feb 8, 1974 without ever serving on a ship.

the navy and could get places faster. Most aircraft carriers came alongside at night when they weren't doing their missions. It was very dangerous to replenish an aircraft carrier if there were planes taking off and landing while transferring ammunition to it.

I was also on an oiler, USS Cacapon AO-52, this supplied ships with petroleum products, mostly fuel, while out at sea. One time we had the USS New Jersey, a battleship, alongside to be refueled. This type of ship had 16" guns which shot from their deck off the coast of Vietnam.

I enlisted in the US Navy so I could choose what branch of the military I wanted to be in, rather than being drafted.

Lawrence Tollman

I was inducted into the U.S. Army in September of 1966. Took basic training at Ft. Bliss Texas at El Paso. Spent 8 weeks there and then was sent to Ft Polk Louisiana. Everyone knew that was the prep-school for Vietnam. My advanced training was in mortars. Especially trained on 81 mm mortars but did some training on artillery too. Got a 2 week break for Christmas then back to Louisiana until shipping out to Vietnam in February of 1967. My orders were to go from Ft Lewis Washington by ship to Vietnam but got changed at last minute and went by plane instead. That plane stopped in Alaska and Japan for refueling and then final landing in Vietnam at Cam Rhan Bay.

I was assigned to the 25th Infantry, know as the tropical lightning but out unit was attached to the 4th Infantry based at Pleiku. After 6 months, our whole brigade 1/35th was transferred to the 4th Infantry Division. Action was slow until Christmas of 1967, at that time “all hell broke loose”. I came home in late February 1968 by way of the hospital system. First to the Philippines and then onto Clark AFB in California and on to Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver from where I was discharged. Agent Orange caught up with me 40 years later.

