Veterans recognized at Prairie Pines

Last Thursday, Nov. 10, members of the Nebraska Veterans Honor Guard honored several residents, and two staff members who are veterans. Those honored were presented with certificates of appreciation and saluted.

The Veterans Day program at the care facility also included singing of patriotic songs, the traditional playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute, and some light refreshments following. Below are the veterans’ stories

Lynn Bilyeu

Lynn was in the US Coast Guard from 1942-1945. He reported to St. Augustine, Fla., for basic training. From basic he went to radio training school in Atlantic City. Lynn became a Radio Man First Class on a weather patrol ship in the North Atlantic, sending weather conditions to other ships. He returned to the states, arriving on the east coast, then traveled south through the Panama Canal and up the west coast to Seattle.

Upon his arrival at Seattle he received orders to report to his commanding officer. The officer he reported to ended up being the lady that was his fifth grade teacher. He received his orders to report to Direction Finders School in Portland, Maine. After completion of his training he was sent to Port Isabel in Texas to a radio directional finders station. Lynn said Texas wasn't a bad place to be except for the snakes and big bugs. Lynn was discharged in November Of 1945.

Frank DeHaven

Frank was in the United States Army from 1961-1963

Frank enlisted into the Army in 1961. He completed his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Frank went to Fort Dix, New Jersey to receive his special motor vehicle maintenance training. He stated that if it had a motor and wheels he serviced and repaired it. Frank returned to Fort Leonard Wood where he completed his time of service. He was honorably discharged in 1963 with the rank of Sergeant. ·

Jack Mann

Jack was in the U.S. Army from spring of 1953 through spring of 1955. He did his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He did further training at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, Md., learning heavy artillery repair. He was then stationed at Fort Wadsworth, which was a United States military installation on Staten Island in New Yorrk City, situated on The Narrows which divides New York Bay into Upper and Lower halves, a natural point for defense of the upper bay and Manhattan and beyond. Jack was discharged in the spring of 1955.

Tommy Horse

Tommy was a member of the Army National Guard for 20 years, 1974-1994. He did some special1forces training at Fort Sill, Okla., and at Fort Ord, Calif. In 1989 he was deployed to Babenhausen, Germany. His training had prepared him to return forces against the Germans, but there was no combat. Tommy was based out of the Chadron National Guard.

Dennis Pemberton

Dennis was drafted into the United States Army. He did,his basic training at Fort Louise, Wa., near Seattle. Dennis completed advanced infantry training. He was then sent to Fort Benning, Ga., for more training to become an infantry instructor. He then was at Fort Ord, Calif., where he was sergeant, seeing troops through their advanced infantry training, which was part of the Bravo Company. Dennis did see active duty during Vietnam. He was an ES Sergeant Combat Squad Leader, in charge of and responsible for the lives of his 12 men. Dennis received his honorable discharge from the Army after serving two years.

Fred Knuth

Fred was with the United State Marine Corp from 1943 through 1975. Fred's military career started with his basic training at the Marine Corp Recruit depot in San Diego, Calif. He then went to bombardier & gunnery school in El Central, Calif. Training continued as he went to El Toro, Calif., to dive bombing school. After spending a couple months with the 143rd Torpedo Bombing Squadron, Fred headed to Hawaii where he boarded a C46 and flew to Olathe Air Strip in the Carolina Islands, where he became a part of Torpedo Bombing Squadron 232, known as The Red Devils. They did anti-sub patrol and neutralization strikes for a few months before heading north to lwo Jima & Okinawa, where they provided air support to the ground troops.

When WWII ended, Fred headed back to El Toro and became part of the fighter pilot squadron called the Flying Nightmares. They did night missions, supporting the B29's, keeping them protected from the enemy migs. Freed continued his training and combat missions for about 18 years, before the Marine Corp decided to send him to charm school, also known as Instructor School.Fred was an instructor on radar, missiles and gunnery. When Vietnam started Fred was part of the UMO3 squadron on a helicopter which did ground support, air strikes, and acted as a med vac.

Fred left Vietnam in 1969, returned to the states and was in the Fleet Reserves. He remained in the Fleet Reserves until he turned in his resignation in 1975.He was honorably discharged in June of 1975 after 32 years of service. During his time in the Marine Corp Fred had many accomplishments, but the medal that is most important to him is the “Air Medal", received for shooting down five enemy aircraft in one battle. This was accomplished before his 20th Birthday. !

James "Jim" Harrower

Jim’s dates of service were Jan. 15, 1959 through Jan. 18, 1961. When Jim shared his military story, he told a story of when he was just a kid. Jim inherited a coronet that belonged to his grandfather who had passed away before Jim was born. Well, Jim learned how to play that coronet. Someone from the local VFW had heard him play at a program. A member of the honor guard asked if he knew how to play Taps and Jim stated that he did. At the age of 12 Jim was playing Taps at the graveside services of the WWI soldiers’ funerals.

In January of 1959 Jim hired on with the Public Health Services under the jurisdiction of the United States Coast Guard. His title was Senior Assistant Dental Surgeon. His service started in Arapaho, Wyo., on the reservation. He was then transferred to the Flathead and Kootenai reservations of Montana. From Montana Jim was sent to the Tanana Hospital on the Yukon River of Alaska. The Tanana hospital no longer exists. Jim retired after two years of service with the public health services and received his honorable discharge on January 19, 1961. Jim resided in Alaska for another 30 years.

Tom Detwiler

Tom was a member of the United States Reserve Forces from 1958 until 1968 Tom enlisted in the Army Active Reserve Forces in 1958. He completed his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Advanced infantry training was completed at Fort Ord, Calif. Tom also completed his officer candidate program through Fort Benning, Ga., in 1963. He was commissioned as a reserve officer in 1964 with the Adjutant General Corp.

Because of his teaching background, he was assigned to administer and supervise the Army's training programs, which included teaching and assigning instructors. Tom’s total time in the reserves amounted to 10 years, including two years in the ROTC program. Tom shared that as a kid he grew up on a farm, where he spent a lot of time shooting rats in the barn and tin cans off fence posts. Note to self, beware of the ricochets in the barn. He said this experience helped him earn an expert qualification rating with the M-1 rifle.

Jack Pelton

Jack was drafted and enlisted into the United Sates Air Force in May of 1949. He did his basic training in Texas. From completion of basic training Jack was sent to Omaha, Neb. for testing and medical exams. Those tests revealed that Jack had suffered serious head trauma from playing high school football, injuries severe enough to keep him from continuing his service in the Air Force. Jack was given an honorable discharge in September of 1949.

Tannyn Clausen

Tannyn was with the U.S. Navy from 2014 until 2019. Tannyn did his basic training at Fort Lee in Virgina. From basic training he went to Florida anad was in the culinary part of the crew of the USS Gettysburg. When the Gettysburg came into dock for repairs, Tannyn was transferred to the USS Germantown in Sasebo, Japan. He was on this ship for two years. Tannyn then came back to the state and was on the USS Ardent off the coast of California for one year. Tannyn received his honorable discharge on Jan. 8, 2019, after five years of service.

Timothy Frye

Timothy was in the Navy from 1992 through 1994 and completed his training in San Diego, Calif. He was stationed on the USS Nimitz which is an aircraft carrier. He was in Aviation Ordinance which specialized in weapons and was also security on the ship. In late 1992-1993 his unit went on a WESTPAC during which he spent three months in the Persian Gulf on a campaign called Operation Southern Watch. He was classified as a Navy reservist. He spent two years fulltime in the Navy and was six years inactive.