Military veterans often struggle with individual problems associated with their prior service. Substance abuse, PTSD, despair, anger, and suicidality are frequently experienced by veterans. The Chadron VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) post is pleased to announce a new initiative designed to serve veterans in crisis. The VFW Post 1375 Sponsored Crisis Support Line is a program launched in coordination with Dr. Russ Seger with Seger Consulting Crisis Awareness.

Veterans experiencing crisis or concerned friends and family may directly contact Dr. Seger, with who will in turn contact members of the VFW in order to provide direct personal support. VFW members will be able to provide in-person assistance as needed. The broad concept is to have a local method of inter-personal support for veterans by other veterans who have shared experience. The common denominator of military service is a powerful tool to facilitate better understanding and communication that is needed in times of crisis.

The VFW members have received formal training in Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) in order to better equip them to serve. QPR is a community-based program designed to train participants in awareness and identification of suicidality. It also equips participants with the knowledge and ability of when and how to refer people for professional psychological assistance.

The training and certification were facilitated by Dana Tewahade, LMHP. Tewahade is a mental health therapist for local K-12 students in Educational Service Unit #13. She is also a trainer for QPR and other community based psychological first aid and parenting programs. She volunteered her time and resources in order to provide the essential training to the VFW members. VFW Post 1375 formally thanks Dana for her support and expertise.

Local VFW members are pleased to be ready and able to serve our community and other veterans by responding in times of need.

The VFW Post 1375 Sponsored Crisis Support team may be contacted at 308-430-4351 or 308-432-3206.