Last week, Chevrolet lovers from across the nation gathered in Chadron for the 2019 Vintage Chevrolet Club of America Mile High Region 43rd Middle West Meet.
The event was brought to Chadron in part by the Chadron Classics In The Park Car Show, according to Dennis Brown, who says they spent about a year planning for the show.
According to Vintage Chevrolet Club of America President Franklin Gage about 40 cars took part in the week’s festivities, the oldest a 1919 Chevy Series 490.
Participants took part in several events while in Chadron including a car show and barbecue on Tuesday. According to Gage, not all of the about 40 cars that made the trip were judged as part of the car show.
Gage said that while any Chevy was welcome, those judged are cars that meet the club’s mission of preserving and restoring Chevys and GMCs in a manner that represents how they were sold when new. Cars also have to be 25-years-old to be considered.
The Mile High Region’s headquarters is located in Denver and is in the Middle West Central Area of the VCCA which covers Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri. To Chadron’s north, is the Middle West North Region of Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
According to Mile High Region member Roberta Davis, who came to the event with a 1934 Chevy Master Coupe, Chadron represented a more central location for this year’s Mile High Region event. Davis said some VCCA members had visited Chadron a year ago and were impressed by the town and its people.
Middle West Central Area Director Tim Larson, who serves on the VCCA’s board of directors, said that while most of the vehicles that participated in the event were trailered to Chadron, a few were driven.
On Tuesday, VCCA members said they enjoyed a presentation from Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center’s Holly Counts and Laure Sinn. Following the car show, the members gathered at the shelter at Wilson Park for an evening barbecue.
VCCA members spent the afternoon and evening connecting with old friends and talking cars with the people of Chadron. Larson said the club is like a big family and some only see each other once a year, meaning there’s plenty of catching up to do.
Throughout the year the VCCA holds several events ranging from driving tours to regional gatherings.