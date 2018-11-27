A unique virtual field trip experience happened recently between staff at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, the Hudson-Mend Education and Research Center and students in a Deaf and Hard of Hearing, (DHH) class at McNeil High School in Austin, Texas.
National Park and Forest Service staff were able to offer insight to the students on planning and navigating through a trip to areas like Agate Fossil Beds or Hudson Meng.
The McNeil High School teacher specifically requested that the presenters provide information on how to safely navigate National Parks and National Forests & Grasslands, as a Deaf person. The lesson was incorporated as part of the McNeil High School course, Navigating Life with HearingLoss. The teacher shared that the overall goal of the class is to teach DHH students how to succeed daily in the ‘real world,’ following graduation.
Agate Ranger Tera Lynn Gray jointly presented with Ryan Means, Director of the U.S. Forest Service Hudson-Meng Education & Research Center. Gray, a former staff member of the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind; and Means, who is deaf himself, had to creatively modify their presentation to meet the special needs of their distant audience.
The students are planning a camping trip to Inks Lake State Park in Texas. Means assisted their planning efforts, often reminding them of the importance of planning ahead and gathering information before heading out. He encouraged doing early research, including looking up predicted weather, any alerts or closure, gather maps, any restriction, and required licensures for specific activities, such as fishing or hunting.
Means also talked about communication, which can be challenging for DHH individuals while in remote areas with limited or no cellular service, and the inability to use a radio. Means shared some alternative communication options such as Gotenna, an SOS app for smart phones, and also letting family or friends know their whereabouts during the camping trip.
The innovative partnership allowed the Nebraska-based staff to provide interactive education to the Texas-based DHH students by communicating with American Sign Language, (ASL). Through ASL, Gray and Means were able to expand on key vocabulary words that the students may not have been familiar with, especially those whose first language is non-English. They also used multiple visual aids to support the vocabulary lessons.
The McNeil students are juniors in high school, currently developing career plans. Gray let them know that there are a wide variety of careers available in both agencies, and individuals with disabilities are highly encouraged to apply. To enrich the experience, Gray and Means were able to match each individual student’s career interests with a potential career path within their respective agency.
Gray and Means emailed their presentation ideas to other DHH programs and schools throughout the United States and already have more presentations scheduled.
All connectivity was supported by B. J. Peters, Distance Learning Specialist at the Nebraska Educational Service Unit #13.