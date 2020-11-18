Virtual seminar series on leading farm-ranch employees

Registration is due by Dec. 1 for a virtual seminar series hosted by Nebraska Extension in December, designed to help agricultural employers learn techniques and leadership practices to help motivate and empower employees. The seminar dates are Dec. 8, 11, 15 and 18.

Finding, hiring and retaining quality employees are major challenges for agricultural business in Nebraska. Competition for the available workforce comes from area industries, and the labor market is tight.

Dr. Bob Milligan, Senior Consultant with Dairy Strategies LLC and Professor Emeritus from Cornell University, will lead the seminar. Topics will include:

• Identifying the future direction of the operation and its workforce needs;

• Developing position descriptions, performance expectations, and accountability;

• Learning effective recruitment, interviewing, and hiring procedures; and

• Identifying employee training and development needs.