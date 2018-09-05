“Only good people travel gravel roads.”
That philosophy, along with a deeply ingrained sense of old-fashioned hospitality, has made High Plains Homestead and Drifter’s Cookshack an attraction that draws visitors to the isolated badlands of northern Sioux County. For 20 years, friends – be they neighbors just down the road or from half a world away – have gathered at the recreated pioneer cowtown to step back in time, eat good food and enjoy the camaraderie provided by the Kesselring family.
High Plains Homestead marked 20 years in business in August, a bittersweet anniversary for proprietors Mike and Linda Kesselring, who will bid farewell to the business this fall.
A Dream
Surrounded by 93,000 acres of Oglala National Grasslands, Mike and Linda, with son Nick, and Mike’s parents, Merlin and Roberta, turned a dream into reality in the middle of a pasture along Sand Creek. The Kesselring family has collected antiques for three generations, and it was always Merlin’s dream to display the treasures in their original setting, Mike said.
While Merlin and Roberta were working for the Sand Creek Ranch in northern Sioux County, Mike and Linda would visit during the Crawford Fourth of July celebration. Merlin’s dream eventually became a plan during family discussions. When they had the chance to purchase land on Sand Creek, they cut the fence into the pasture that would become High Plains Homestead and put down stakes – tent stakes at least.
“We lived in a collection of tents and huts and campers along the creek if you can believe that,” Mike recalls of the earliest days of their adventure. They all worked jobs in town to support their dream, their family bonds growing stronger as they saw their vision coming to life.
“My dad and I had wanted to do something together,” Mike said. “It was a coming together for us as a family.”
The Homestead showcases the late 1800s and early 1900s. The primary building materials are salvaged homestead cabins from that era, and attention to detail in their restoration has always been important to the Kesselrings, not only in terms of building materials but in the reflection of the spirit and heart of those who walked and worked the land before us.
“We try to do everything as authentic as we can,” Mike said.
That empty pasture is long gone, dotted now with the Drifter Cookshack, Dirty Creek Saloon, Badlands Mercantile, Deep Creek School, the High Plains Post Office, the Blacksmith and Earthworks Shop, Homestead House and Northern Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and Jail, and a Livery. Additions to High Plains Homestead have continued over the years as the Kesselrings’ vision grew, with current work on a Fur and Hide Emporium slated to add one more aspect.
“What we’ve tried to do here is make each building profitable,” Mike said. While each is recreated to display antiques and give visitors a true sense of pioneer life, the Kesselrings also wanted their guests to take a piece of that life home with them in the form of souvenirs to keep that connection alive.
“We’re capturing a time in our community,” Mike said. “We want to be the place where three or four generations can come and have a common reference point.”
A Tourist Destination
“People want a thick steak and a good piece of pie.”
Drifter’s Cookshack has become famous for their steaks and ribs, cooked over an open fire as guests gather round, a part of the job that Mike says was intimidating at first. Today, he enjoys the atmosphere it creates, relishing the times guests joke with him while he grills and sharing stories about the area, both past and present.
“I try to bring it to a personal relationship, so folks can feel a part of things,” he said.
Their dedication to preserving the history of Sioux County extends to their menu. In 2014, Drifter’s Cookshack began serving the Coffee Burger, a nationwide phenomenon created in the 1970s by Delores Wasserburger at Sioux Sundries in Harrison. Local lore says rancher Bill Coffee and his ranch hands stopped at Sioux Sundries and Coffee requested Wasserburger “really fill ‘em up.” Her response was a burger made of two one-pound ground beef patties, six slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on a regular hamburger bun. Word of the burger soon spread and drew people from across the country to the small village.
Sioux Sundries closed after Wasserburger’s death in 2004 and the Coffee Burger faded into history. A decade later, Mike and Linda approached Wasserburger’s family about adding the beloved burger to their menu.
“We are conscious of the responsibility that goes with that. We’ve never tried to claim it; it still belongs to the family. We just wanted to lift it out of the pages of history,” Mike said. “We just wanted to make sure it stayed a Sioux County tradition.”
Whatever is on the menu, the meals are made with love each day.
“Everything we served today, we made today,” Mike said during the Record’s recent visit. That includes the pies, from standard recipes to the inventions of Linda and the rest of the kitchen staff. Experiments in the kitchen are common, and while some have never made it out of the back room, others like Walnut Caramel and Peaches and Cream quickly become favorites.
When guests aren’t savoring the food or touring one of the many buildings on the property, they can relax in their rooms or enjoy the great outdoors hiking, hunting or horseback riding – though they have to bring their own horse. Hunters make up a significant part of the business for High Plains Homestead, with its convenient access to the Oglala National Grasslands, but so, too, are families who want to explore the larger western Nebraska and South Dakota region but who don't want to stay in the Black Hills.
And while there’s no television to occupy kids or adults, mostly because of availability, the Kesselrings have found their customers appreciate the chance to unplug.
“Kids have more fun feeding the chickens and cats. We have a lot of return visitors for the environment that no television provides,” Mike said.
Whatever activities their guests enjoy, and whether they are staying for one night or 10, the Kesselrings’ focus is on quality, hospitality and affordability for visitors from near and far.
“We want the locals to be able to come here and have as much fun as guests from places where they are used to paying more,” Mike explained. “It’s your family and your neighbors where your first allegiance lies.”
That attitude extends to promoting northwest Nebraska. The couple advocated for travel boards from Dawes and Sioux county working together to promote the entire region and its attractions.
“We’re neighbors. Why wouldn’t you promote each other?” Mike questioned.
Tourism, of course, brings strangers to the area, and that can be frightening, but the Kesselrings hope they have shown how it can enhance and fit within the existing economic and community structure.
“Northwest Nebraska is slowly starting to become a destination.”
One week in August alone saw visitors from Denmark (a guest on his third trip to Homestead), Holland, China and Alliance.
“It’s hardly a week goes by that we don’t have someone from out of the country,” Mike noted.
A New Chapter
“People work hard all year to be able to take a vacation. And in some cases, they might even be robbing from the electric bill to do it, so we owe them hospitality.”
Starting High Plains Homestead 20 years ago with nothing more than a vision was a risk, one both Mike and Linda were willing to take.
“It was a big step. It’s hard work,” Linda said.
But the risk, hard work and their dedication to hospitality have paid off. They have expanded the High Plains Homestead to include RV camping in addition to the bunkhouses and Sand Creek Cabin, started a catering business and began hosting weddings, including son Nick’s. They have visitors who have returned 18-20 times who have become like family. High Plains Homestead has won Best of the Midwest Travel Award in 2016 from MidWest Living Magazine, the 2009 Nebraska Travel and Tourism Henry Fonda Award, and been listed on the 10 Best Places to get a Burger in Nebraska from OnlyInYourState.com and on the Top 10 Best Places to Eat in Nebraska from Lincoln Journal Star.
“It’s been worth it. It has,” Linda said. “We know we will miss it, how could you not?” Mike added.
They aren’t selling High Plains Homestead because they have lost interest in or their passion for the business, but health issues have forced their hand.
“It wasn’t a decision we came to flippantly or lightly,” Mike said.
The property will be auctioned in one lot Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Fort Robinson Buffalo Barracks. Whoever the new owners are, Mike and Linda are dedicated to helping them continue the traditions of quality and hospitality.
“If there is a tradition I would like to pass on to the new owners it’s that for 20 years we’ve tried to treat everyone like our favorite aunt.”
And for those who might be worried they’ll no longer be able to listen to Mike’s stories, never fear. You can take home a copy of his book “Never Let the Truth Get in the Way of a Good Story,” which details much of the history and philosophy behind High Plains Homestead.
Mike and Linda will be moving to Harrison and are looking forward to remaining connected to Sioux County.
“I can’t imagine living anywhere else,” Mike said.