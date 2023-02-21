Vivian Tank

Vivian Tank, age 90, passed away in Chadron, Nebraska, on February 6, 2023. She was born May 28, 1932 to Paul and Helen (Schultz) Karcher in Seward, Nebraska.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Boettcher; brother, Larry Karcher; sister, Betty Lou Wright; and brother-in-law, Jim Owens.

Vivian is survived by loving husband, Donald Tank; daughter, JoAnn (Bruce) Jensen; daughter-in-law, Kathy Boettcher; stepsons: Jon (Deb) Tank and Keith (Sheryl) Tank; sister, Paula Owens; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the Open Door Church, 1350 Table Road, Chadron, Nebraska 69337.