The next phase in strategic planning for the Chadron Public School’s fine arts program saw two popular priorities rise to the top and generated an idea the district was able to put into immediate action to better serve instrumental music students.
About a dozen interested individuals took part in the second strategic planning session last week with Debbie DeFrain from the Nebraska Department of Education as a follow-up to a May meeting. The goal of the strategic planning sessions is to update the district’s five-year-old plan for its fine arts program.
As discussions continued last week, it became apparent the number one priorities for those in attendance is increasing staffing for the vocal music program by one-half of a full-time equivalent (FTE) and finishing the renovations to the high school auditorium. But the brainstorming session also identified, and possibly solved, an obstacle that stands in the way for some students to take part in music.
While the school district does have some instruments, its selection is limited, and families must often purchase their own instruments if their students are set on playing a specific instrument. That’s often a challenge for lower income families, and students are prevented from benefitting fully from the district’s music program.
Vocal music teacher Wendy Mahr and journalism teacher Jill Paopao suggested the school have an “instrument round-up” and approach former students about donating their instruments back to the district if they are not pursuing music after they graduate. The ideas were ones the group decided could be put into action immediately, allowing the district accomplish part of its strategic plan before the process is even complete.
People in the community with unused instruments are asked to consider donating them to the school, where they will be offered to students who cannot afford to purchase their own equipment. Donations of instruments can be made at the Chadron Middle and High School offices.
The two long-term priorities that floated to the top of the list included the additional vocal music instructor and renovations at the auditorium; the district would like to see both of those completed by August 2020 if possible.
The added 0.5 FTE in vocal music would allow Mahr to teach a vocal music lab, offering more one-on-one instruction for students at the high school. The auditorium needs updated lights, new sound acoustics, new flooring for the stage, as well as the addition of wings and flys so the facility has a proper theater set-up.
Other top priorities to come out of last week’s discussions include finding an accompanist for the upcoming school year and adding a third speech coach as an extra duty assignment at the high school. With roughly 50 students participating in speech, two coaches do not have enough time to work with everyone, Paopao said.
“If you don’t give those new kids that individual attention, they drop out (of the activity),” she said.
The district would also like to make additional grant applications for field trips or to bring programs to the students, as well as for facility improvements. Over the next three to five years, the district would like to implement a media arts program, a second performing arts class and a larger middle school art space.
The last round of strategic planning for the fine arts program helped staff make adjustments as opportunities arose, and in the last five years staffing for the department and class options have increased. New activities, such as the Cedar Street Singers at the middle school, and the summer drama and art camps have also been added.
“I wish you folks knew how many times I use Chadron as an example,” DeFrain said, citing the school district’s planning efforts and collaboration with other agencies and within the community.
This strategic planning effort, which will continue at a meeting Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m., will be particularly important as the district faces the challenge of larger classes.
“We have some big classes coming up…we’re going to have to do something different with that music block,” said Chadron Middle School Principal Nick Dressel in May. Seventy-five first-time band students is too much for a single teacher to handle; there will be no fifth grade band this academic year due to the high number of students.
There are also space concerns. The high school is facing similar problems said Mahr, noting that the population there has gone from 260 to about 280. The challenges will continue as larger classes in lower grades arrive in the building.
DeFrain encouraged them to think outside the box, perhaps finding another school or church that is upgrading its lighting or sound systems. That might allow the district to take one or two smaller steps forward in equipment age and technology without needing the financial support to improve to the best system out there now.
The strides the district has made in its fine arts program in recent years are the result of reshuffling and reassigning, said Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester in May. Given the constant uncertainty schools face in state aid allocations, the district must take that approach rather than adding new positions. Data shows that Chadron Public Schools have increased spending an average of 1.2% per year over the last decade, while revenue has remained stagnant and re-distributed to different funding sources, such as property taxes.