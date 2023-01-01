Volunteer opportunity at fossil beds

Individuals with family who lived in Sioux County in the late 1800s/early 1900s, or who love historical photographs, or who love helping their National Parks have a unique opportunity to volunteer at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument on Monday, January 16, from 10-12pm.

The Agate Fossil Beds archive has many historical photographs from Agate Springs Ranch and surrounding Sioux County that researchers are interested in. But they need to be organized and indexed. That’s where the volunteers come in. No experience is needed and all ages are welcome. The museum staff will train you that day and provide everything needed to be successful.

“It’s really hard to search through all these photography boxes every time we get a request for a specific photo,” said Chris Mather, the Museum Curator for Agate Fossil Beds National Monument and Fort Laramie National Historic Site. “Organization has been on our list for a while, but our to-do list keeps growing. Having volunteers do this task will be a huge help for us!”

Lunch and a special behind-the-scenes archives tour will be provided to all volunteers that day. Registration is required. More details will be provided at that time. Please contact the park at (308) 665-4113 or agfo_ranger_activities@nps.gov to reserve your spot.

Admission to Agate Fossil Beds is always free. Check out other events and activities on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/agfo/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 34 miles north of Mitchell, NE or 22 miles south of Harrison, NE on Highway 29 and 3 miles east on River Rd. The Visitor Center winter hours are 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and the trails are open from dawn until dusk. Visit us at www.nps.gov/agfo and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.